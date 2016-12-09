newbie question please help
Marco vd Heijden: Maybe it's a Prefix issue.
|Not just
Broker's use a variety of nameing patterns: EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSDi "EURUSD.", "EURUSD..", "EUR.USD", "EUR/USD", "EURUSD.stp", EURUSDct, "EURUSD.G", "EURUSD+", EURUSDpro at least.
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Hi everyone... I´m sorry for this newbie questions:
1 - every time I want to add a signal, red box pops up saying symbols not found EURUSD
2 - password: (my account password? )