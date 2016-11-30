H/Confusion with some symbols

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Hi guys,

 

The following are some noob questions I guess, but surprisingly I can't find the answer anywhere on the internet x_X

 

So, what do those extensions in a symbol mean? I see BRENT next to BRENTG7. I see BUNDZ6 and BUND H7 usw... but what the heck is the difference? What does Z6 and H7 and F7 usw. stand for?

 

OilHGCBondsCorn


Also, can someone explain to me what exactly HGC is? 

 

Thanks for your kind answers! :) 

 
RichPiano:

Hi guys,

 

The following are some noob questions I guess, but surprisingly I can't find the answer anywhere on the internet x_X

 

So, what do those extensions in a symbol mean? I see BRENT next to BRENTG7. I see BUNDZ6 and BUND H7 usw... but what the heck is the difference? What does Z6 and H7 and F7 usw. stand for?

 


Also, can someone explain to me what exactly HGC is? 

 

Thanks for your kind answers! :) 

BRENT stand for BRENT crude oil, WTI stand for sweet crude oil. G symbol represent Month of futures contract, in this example BRENTG7 means BRENT crude oil February 2017.

Z6 = December 2016, H7 = March 2017, F7 = January 2017. These code are the code for futures contract delivery month.

You can read more here http://www.mrci.com/web/online-explanation-pages/symbols-a-codes.html

Futures Contract Symbols
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Abbreviations included on this page are not only for general information but also to help readers easily decipher symbols and codes used to summarize specific historical strategies on this site. The table of contract data provides convenient reference to contract specifications relevant to trading those strategies. Most of this information is...
 

Thank you, that helped :) 

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