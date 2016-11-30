H/Confusion with some symbols
Hi guys,
The following are some noob questions I guess, but surprisingly I can't find the answer anywhere on the internet x_X
So, what do those extensions in a symbol mean? I see BRENT next to BRENTG7. I see BUNDZ6 and BUND H7 usw... but what the heck is the difference? What does Z6 and H7 and F7 usw. stand for?
Also, can someone explain to me what exactly HGC is?
Thanks for your kind answers! :)
BRENT stand for BRENT crude oil, WTI stand for sweet crude oil. G symbol represent Month of futures contract, in this example BRENTG7 means BRENT crude oil February 2017.
Z6 = December 2016, H7 = March 2017, F7 = January 2017. These code are the code for futures contract delivery month.
You can read more here http://www.mrci.com/web/online-explanation-pages/symbols-a-codes.html
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Thank you, that helped :)
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Hi guys,
The following are some noob questions I guess, but surprisingly I can't find the answer anywhere on the internet x_X
So, what do those extensions in a symbol mean? I see BRENT next to BRENTG7. I see BUNDZ6 and BUND H7 usw... but what the heck is the difference? What does Z6 and H7 and F7 usw. stand for?
Also, can someone explain to me what exactly HGC is?
Thanks for your kind answers! :)