Strategy tester

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Hello evrybody,

I'm trying to test my EA with the strategy tester, I download a history of one pair (AUDUSD, EURGBP...) and it starts normal , works normal then stops suddenly. When I try with sample that it came with MT4 (MACDSample) it works properly?

Some advises please. Thanks in advance. 

 
bmhassene: , works normal then stops suddenly.
Look in the experts tab. Most likely you'll see a divide by zero.
 
whroeder1:
Look in the experts tab. Most likely you'll see a divide by zero.
In the strategy tester, look in the journal tab
 
Keith Watford:
In the strategy tester, look in the journal tab

In the journal I'm not getting any error

 
whroeder1:
Look in the experts tab. Most likely you'll see a divide by zero.
I have no error in the expert tab. Actually the expert is working perfectly when I run it normally, but in strategy tester no...
 
it starts normal , works normal then stops suddenly

What do you mean by stop? Does the test end or does it stop responding?

If it stops responding then you may be stuck in a loop.

We can only guess without you showing the code.

 
Keith Watford:

What do you mean by stop? Does the test end or does it stop responding?

If it stops responding then you may be stuck in a loop.

We can only guess without you showing the code.

I mean in the visualization window, it works normal and then no more ticks
 
bmhassene:
I mean in the visualization window, it works normal and then no more ticks
Then check your for and while loops as you may be getting stuck in an enless loop.
 
Keith Watford:
Then check your for and while loops as you may be getting stuck in an enless loop.
I learned from you that before here :) ... and I don't use anymore loops neither while or for
 
bmhassene:
I learned from you that before here :) ... and I don't use anymore loops neither while or for


The point is not to avoid using loop but to use them properly.

By the way you can have an endless loop without even coding a loop

Show your code if you need help !

 
bmhassene:
I learned from you that before here :) ... and I don't use anymore loops neither while or for

You didn't learn to not use loops from me.

I doubt that I write any indicator or EA that doesn't use loops. At least I can't think of any.

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