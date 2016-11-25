Strategy tester
bmhassene: , works normal then stops suddenly.
|Look in the experts tab. Most likely you'll see a divide by zero.
whroeder1:In the strategy tester, look in the journal tab
|Look in the experts tab. Most likely you'll see a divide by zero.
Keith Watford:
In the strategy tester, look in the journal tab
In the strategy tester, look in the journal tab
In the journal I'm not getting any error
whroeder1:I have no error in the expert tab. Actually the expert is working perfectly when I run it normally, but in strategy tester no...
|Look in the experts tab. Most likely you'll see a divide by zero.
Keith Watford:I mean in the visualization window, it works normal and then no more ticks
We can only guess without you showing the code.
What do you mean by stop? Does the test end or does it stop responding?
If it stops responding then you may be stuck in a loop.
We can only guess without you showing the code.
Keith Watford:I learned from you that before here :) ... and I don't use anymore loops neither while or for
Then check your for and while loops as you may be getting stuck in an enless loop.
Then check your for and while loops as you may be getting stuck in an enless loop.
bmhassene:
I learned from you that before here :) ... and I don't use anymore loops neither while or for
I learned from you that before here :) ... and I don't use anymore loops neither while or for
The point is not to avoid using loop but to use them properly.
By the way you can have an endless loop without even coding a loop
Show your code if you need help !
bmhassene:
I learned from you that before here :) ... and I don't use anymore loops neither while or for
I learned from you that before here :) ... and I don't use anymore loops neither while or for
You didn't learn to not use loops from me.
I doubt that I write any indicator or EA that doesn't use loops. At least I can't think of any.
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Hello evrybody,
I'm trying to test my EA with the strategy tester, I download a history of one pair (AUDUSD, EURGBP...) and it starts normal , works normal then stops suddenly. When I try with sample that it came with MT4 (MACDSample) it works properly?
Some advises please. Thanks in advance.