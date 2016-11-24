better Zig Zag
Is there anyone that is in possession code for any kind of indictor similar or the same as ZZ, which wouldn't omit the some highs/lows? and which would work on closed candles so it wouldn't change its past values(of ZZ).
- Zigzag indicators
- Zig-Zag High-Low Indicator
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