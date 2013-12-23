What are the possible reasons for which the rating points can be reduced ?
What are the possible reasons for which the rating points can be reduced ?
chandra100:When someone ask silly question
What are the possible reasons for which the rating points can be reduced ?
What are the possible reasons for which the rating points can be reduced ?
chandra100:
What are the possible reasons for which the rating points can be reduced ?
What are the possible reasons for which the rating points can be reduced ?
angevoyageur:
When someone ask silly question
When someone ask silly question
RaptorUK:
Some of your posts get removed.
Some of your posts get removed.
This calls for a reasonable and sensitive poll/post in future.
There won't be "anyhow" poll/post If there is just a rating point and no credit attaced to the rating point
angevoyageur:Also when someone answers silly
When someone ask silly question
When someone ask silly question
Probably the change of the main base rating formula, for instance achievements points rules, by MQL team, is another reason.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10754
read this post :)
Why did my rating number decrease?
- www.mql5.com
I find my rating number in my profile decreasing sometimes without doing anything.
Happened to me too, but I understood that was a reason for it and take it accordingly. Anyhow, we are growing the community and discuss openly, so the rating points are a knowledge for that and we should consider them so.
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