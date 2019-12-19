problem validating my ea

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[Deleted]  
hi guys, i have an issue with the Automatic Validation Process, in the Draft stage. It ends with an error (OrderSend error 131-Invalid trade volume). The validation fails there.
Can anyone suggest me which part of my ea code should be checked and how to be corrected in order to eliminate that error? 
Backtest with Activtrades Demo do not present any error into mt4 Journal. 
 

What is the Automatic Validation Process?

If you are getting Invalid trade volume then check the lot size in the order.

[Deleted]  
Keith Watford:

What is the Automatic Validation Process?

If you are getting Invalid trade volume then check the lot size in the order.

 
If you are getting Invalid trade volume then check the lot size in the order.
 

Oh I see, it is a process for selling an Expert in the market.

Make sure to check that the lot size is a multiple of LotStep and hopefully that will solve your problem.

 

Hi


I would like to upload my EA as a seller on MQL5 and get error message " Validation completed with errors". Is there a way to get passed this phase?

See screen shot:



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Katleho Ngubeni:

Hi


I would like to upload my EA as a seller on MQL5 and get error message " Validation completed with errors". Is there a way to get passed this phase?

See screen shot:



Yes, make sure that there is enough free margin before trying to open a trade.

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