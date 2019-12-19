problem validating my ea
- OrderSend: Error code 131
- Automatic Validation with errors
- Automatic Validation problem. Order Send error 131
What is the Automatic Validation Process?
If you are getting Invalid trade volume then check the lot size in the order.
What is the Automatic Validation Process?
If you are getting Invalid trade volume then check the lot size in the order.
Oh I see, it is a process for selling an Expert in the market.
Make sure to check that the lot size is a multiple of LotStep and hopefully that will solve your problem.
Hi
I would like to upload my EA as a seller on MQL5 and get error message " Validation completed with errors". Is there a way to get passed this phase?
See screen shot:
Hi
I would like to upload my EA as a seller on MQL5 and get error message " Validation completed with errors". Is there a way to get passed this phase?
See screen shot:
Yes, make sure that there is enough free margin before trying to open a trade.
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