When is the next ATC?
the title is my question. thanks
jossfx:
the title is my question. thanks
the title is my question. thanks
The picture below is my answer ... ;-)
The Time Tunnel
jossfx:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/16131/693484#comment_693484
the title is my question. thanks
the title is my question. thanks
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