When is the next ATC?

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the title is my question. thanks
 
jossfx:
the title is my question. thanks
There is no more ATC. Pls use the search function before you post.
 
jossfx:
the title is my question. thanks


The picture below is my answer ... ;-)



The Time Tunnel

 
jossfx:
the title is my question. thanks
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/16131/693484#comment_693484
Automated Trading Competition 2014?
Automated Trading Competition 2014?
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Automated Trading Competition 2014?
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