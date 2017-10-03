Is there s/r download by Barry for MT5?
I have MT4 version only (for the old builds sorry) - attached.
You can use freelance service to convert it to MT5 for example.
You can use freelance service to convert it to MT5 for example.
Files:
Files:
Or use this (no use of handles) :
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_color2 clrBlue
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width2 1
double res[],sup[];
void OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,res,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 119);
SetIndexBuffer(1,sup,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 119);
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
for (int i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-3,2); i<rates_total && !_StopFlag; i++)
{
double fractalUp = (i<rates_total-2) ? (high[i]>high[i+1] && high[i]>high[i+2] && high[i]>=high[i-1] && high[i]>=high[i-2]) ? high[i] : EMPTY_VALUE : EMPTY_VALUE;
double fractalDn = (i<rates_total-2) ? (low[i] <low[i+1] && low[i] <low[i+2] && low[i] <=low[i-1] && low[i]<=low[i-2]) ? low[i] : EMPTY_VALUE : EMPTY_VALUE;
res[i] = (fractalUp != EMPTY_VALUE) ? high[i] : res[i-1];
sup[i] = (fractalDn != EMPTY_VALUE) ? low[i] : sup[i-1];
}
return(rates_total);
}
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_color2 clrBlue
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_width2 1
double res[],sup[];
void OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,res,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 119);
SetIndexBuffer(1,sup,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 119);
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
for (int i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-3,2); i<rates_total && !_StopFlag; i++)
{
double fractalUp = (i<rates_total-2) ? (high[i]>high[i+1] && high[i]>high[i+2] && high[i]>=high[i-1] && high[i]>=high[i-2]) ? high[i] : EMPTY_VALUE : EMPTY_VALUE;
double fractalDn = (i<rates_total-2) ? (low[i] <low[i+1] && low[i] <low[i+2] && low[i] <=low[i-1] && low[i]<=low[i-2]) ? low[i] : EMPTY_VALUE : EMPTY_VALUE;
res[i] = (fractalUp != EMPTY_VALUE) ? high[i] : res[i-1];
sup[i] = (fractalDn != EMPTY_VALUE) ? low[i] : sup[i-1];
}
return(rates_total);
}
trendnow:
Please share the link to download
Thanks
Hi good people, I have just joined the community! New to MT4 platform. Could someone please post Barry's support and resistance indicator with instructions how to install on a MacBook Pro laptop. Also as I am new to MT4. how do I install the 2 minute chart on MT4 and finally how do I change the time on the charts to London time GMT (current two hours ahead on my charts!). Loads of requests but hope you don't mind sharing. I thank you in advance.
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Please share the link to download
Thanks