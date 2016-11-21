MODE_TICKSIZE

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Hello all,

in the mql4 language: 

I am using the following to get the tick value in pips

Alert(MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_TICKSIZE));

but the result is as the following pic:

 

need help please

how to get the value in pips ?

 
Mohammad Soubra:

Hello all,

in the mql4 language: 

I am using the following to get the tick value in pips

Alert(MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_TICKSIZE));

but the result is as the following pic:

 

need help please

how to get the value in pips ?

1e-05 is another way to write 0.00001

If you want it displayed differently, try:  

Alert(DoubleToStr(MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_TICKSIZE),Digits));
You probably want to look up Point too, if you are looking to convert it to "pips". You'll also find it beneficial to look up about catering for 4 digit versus 5 digit brokers.
Point - Checkup - MQL4 Reference
Point - Checkup - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Point - Checkup - MQL4 Reference
 
Mohammad Soubra: I am using the following to get the tick value in pips
Alert(MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_TICKSIZE));

If you had read the documentation, you would know that tick size is not a value at all (pips or otherwise)

What is a TICK? - MQL4 forum

 

Oh...

Thank you both honest_knave & whroeder1 )

seems I misunderstand myself

I want another idea

it is the gap between each tick

However, I will calculate it by a simple function

Thanks Again

Good Luck

:) 

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