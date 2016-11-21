MODE_TICKSIZE
Mohammad Soubra:
Hello all,
in the mql4 language:
I am using the following to get the tick value in pips
Alert(MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_TICKSIZE));
but the result is as the following pic:
need help please
how to get the value in pips ?
1e-05 is another way to write 0.00001
If you want it displayed differently, try:
Alert(DoubleToStr(MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_TICKSIZE),Digits));You probably want to look up Point too, if you are looking to convert it to "pips". You'll also find it beneficial to look up about catering for 4 digit versus 5 digit brokers.
Mohammad Soubra: I am using the following to get the tick value in pips
Alert(MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_TICKSIZE));
If you had read the documentation, you would know that tick size is not a value at all (pips or otherwise)
Oh...
Thank you both ( honest_knave & whroeder1 )
seems I misunderstand myself
I want another idea
it is the gap between each tick
However, I will calculate it by a simple function
Thanks Again
Good Luck
:)
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Hello all,
in the mql4 language:
I am using the following to get the tick value in pips
but the result is as the following pic:
need help please
how to get the value in pips ?