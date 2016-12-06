Risk reward tool

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Hi,

Why is it that the RR tool I purchased via the MT4 platform only works with the EURUSD? On all other pairs it will appear but it will not display the RR...

 Does anyone know? (please see screenshots in annex)

Many thanks in advance,

 

Jürgen  

Files:
2.png  28 kb
 

You should talk to the seller.

Nobody here can help as the code is private.

 
MQLaccount:

Hi,

Why is it that the RR tool I purchased via the MT4 platform only works with the EURUSD? On all other pairs it will appear but it will not display the RR...

 Does anyone know? (please see screenshots in annex)

Many thanks in advance,

 

Jürgen  

When pair symbol has any prefix or suffix, it is need to set info about prefix and suffix in indicator settings.

In your case you must set ".m" in suffix param:

 

 
Janusz Trojca:

When pair symbol has any prefix or suffix, it is need to set info about prefix and suffix in indicator settings.

In your case you must set ".m" in suffix param:

 

Well that was an easy fix! Thank you so much! Works fine with the suffix .m added. 

have a great day sir!

 Jürgen

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