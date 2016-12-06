Risk reward tool
You should talk to the seller.
Nobody here can help as the code is private.
Hi,
Why is it that the RR tool I purchased via the MT4 platform only works with the EURUSD? On all other pairs it will appear but it will not display the RR...
Does anyone know? (please see screenshots in annex)
Many thanks in advance,
Jürgen
When pair symbol has any prefix or suffix, it is need to set info about prefix and suffix in indicator settings.
In your case you must set ".m" in suffix param:
When pair symbol has any prefix or suffix, it is need to set info about prefix and suffix in indicator settings.
In your case you must set ".m" in suffix param:
Well that was an easy fix! Thank you so much! Works fine with the suffix .m added.
have a great day sir!
Jürgen
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Hi,
Why is it that the RR tool I purchased via the MT4 platform only works with the EURUSD? On all other pairs it will appear but it will not display the RR...
Does anyone know? (please see screenshots in annex)
Many thanks in advance,
Jürgen