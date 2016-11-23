iCustom value does not match the buffer value??? - page 2
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Do you have any advice on how I could get it to display straight away?
Ok Thank You. That's the code for the one I am using
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| PinBar.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, Andrei PunkBASSter Shpilev. |
//| http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2012, PunkBASSter."
#property link "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
//--- plot OpenBuffer
#property indicator_label1 "OpenBuffer"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1 clrGreen
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- plot StopBuffer
#property indicator_label2 "StopBuffer"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 1
//--- input parameters
//Minimal bar spread
input int MinBarSize=200;//MinimalBarSpread(in pips)
//Offset for open price and stop loss
input int PriceOffset=50;//Offset (in pips)
//BarRatio = Spread/Body
input double BarRatio=2.2;//Minimal Spread/Body value
//TailRatio = BiggerTail/RestBarPart
input double TailRatio=1.3;//Minimal BiggerTail/(Spread-BiggerTail) value
//Bear pinbar must have bear body, bull pinbar must have a bull body
input bool UseBodyDirection=false;
//Bar is divided into 3 equal parts. Bear pinbar must close in the lower part, bull pin bar -- in the upper one
input bool UseCloseThirds=true;
//Bear(bull) pinbar must be higher(lower) then several previous. Can be zero to disable extremum check
input int ExtremumOfBars=10;
//--- indicator buffers
double OpenBuffer[];
double StopBuffer[];
datetime prevtime=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- indicator buffers mapping
SetIndexBuffer(0,OpenBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,StopBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- setting a code from the Wingdings charset as the property of PLOT_ARROW
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,115);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,115);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
enum ENUM_CLOSE_THIRDS
{
UNKNOWN_PART,
UPPER_PART,
MIDDLE_PART,
LOWER_PART,
};
enum ENUM_BODY_DIRECTIONS
{
BULL,
BEAR,
ZERO,
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Body direction check |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_BODY_DIRECTIONS BodyDirection(double open, double close)
{
if(UseBodyDirection)
{
if(open<close)return(BULL);
if(open>close)return(BEAR);
}
return(ZERO);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Maximum check |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckLocalMax(int idx,const double &high[],int extremumofbars)
{
for(int i=idx-1; i>=idx-extremumofbars; i--)
if(high[i]>high[idx])return(false);
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Minimum check |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckLocalMin(int idx,const double &low[],int extremumofbars)
{
for(int i=idx-1; i>=idx-extremumofbars; i--)
if(low[i]<low[idx])return(false);
return(true);
}
//+-------------------------------------------------+
//| Returns the number of a third of a bar where |
//| its close price is located starting from the |
//| high price. |
//+-------------------------------------------------+
ENUM_CLOSE_THIRDS CloseThird(double high, double low, double close)
{
if(UseCloseThirds)
{
double third = NormalizeDouble((high-low)/3,Digits());
double b12 = high-third;
double b23 = low +third;
if(close>b12) return(UPPER_PART);//upper part
if(close<=b12 && close>=b23)return(MIDDLE_PART);//middle
if(close<b23) return(LOWER_PART);//lower part
}
return(UNKNOWN_PART);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int total,
const int calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
//---
for(int i=calculated>ExtremumOfBars?calculated-1:ExtremumOfBars; i<total-1; i++)
{
OpenBuffer[i]=0;
StopBuffer[i]=0;
double Spread=high[i]-low[i];
if(Spread<MinBarSize*Point())continue;//not a pin bar, check next
double Body=MathAbs(open[i]-close[i]);
if(Body==0)Body=0.00001;//to avoid zero divide
if(Spread/Body<BarRatio)continue; //not a pin bar, check next
double Offset=PriceOffset*Point();
//check bear pin bar
ENUM_CLOSE_THIRDS Third=CloseThird(high[i],low[i],close[i]);
ENUM_BODY_DIRECTIONS Dir=BodyDirection(open[i],close[i]);
double Tail = high[i] - MathMax(open[i],close[i]);
double NotTail = Spread - Tail;
if(NotTail==0)NotTail=0.00001;//to avoid zero divide
double Ratio = Tail/NotTail;
if(Ratio>=TailRatio)
{
if(Dir==BEAR || Dir==ZERO)
if(Third==LOWER_PART || Third==UNKNOWN_PART)
if(CheckLocalMax(i,high,ExtremumOfBars))
{
OpenBuffer[i]=low[i]-Offset;
StopBuffer[i]=high[i]+Offset;
continue;
}
}
Tail = MathMin(open[i],close[i]) - low[i];
NotTail = Spread - Tail;
if(NotTail==0)NotTail=0.00001;//to avoid zero divide
Ratio = Tail/NotTail;
if(Ratio>=TailRatio)
{
if(Dir==BULL || Dir==ZERO)
if(Third==UPPER_PART || Third==UNKNOWN_PART)
if(CheckLocalMin(i,low,ExtremumOfBars))
{
OpenBuffer[i]=high[i]+Offset;
StopBuffer[i]=low[i]-Offset;
continue;
}
}
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
return(total);
}
I don't think Option 2 will assist me in obtaining what I intend to do, which is to use the signal when it appears in an EA.
As My coding skills are not great I think I'll have to go with the option 3.
"3. Or use another"
Do you have any recommendations?
const int calculated, ... )
{
//---
#define iLast 1
#define lookback 0
for(int i = Bars-1-MathMax(lookback, calculated); i >= iLast; --i){
// for(int i=calculated>ExtremumOfBars?calculated-1:ExtremumOfBars; i<total-1; i++)
{
:
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
#define REDRAW_BAR_ZERO true // Redraw Bar zero.
return total - MathMax(REDRAW_BAR_ZERO, iLast);
// return(total);
I gave you the link on how to do lookbacks. Why couldn't you read it and make the highlighted changes?
const int calculated, ... )
{
//---
#define iLast 1
#define lookback 0
for(int i = Bars-1-MathMax(lookback, calculated); i >= iLast; --i){
// for(int i=calculated>ExtremumOfBars?calculated-1:ExtremumOfBars; i<total-1; i++)
{
:
}
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
#define REDRAW_BAR_ZERO true // Redraw Bar zero.
return total - MathMax(REDRAW_BAR_ZERO, iLast);
// return(total);
What? Post English. What bars? There are no mind readers here.
Look at the picture, the bar (2016.10.25 08:00 mock GBPUSD,H1: This is the Stop 1.22368) with the arrow pointing to it is not a Pinbar but the previous bar is thus the result highlighted show that it is despite no x's drawn on the pinbar. (2016.10.25 16:00 mock GBPUSD,H1: This is the Stop 0.0) is showing zero but the previous bar is indeed a pinbar hence the x's drawn on the bar but the buffer displays 0.0? I hope this clarifies the issue?
Regards