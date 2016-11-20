Using "Print"
Maybe I was not clear enough.
I use the "Print" command in My EA and the messages are presented by the EA on the screen when you choose the tab "Expert"
Writing the same messages to the log works fine since then I use notepad to look at the data. So its a question if I can control
what character set could be used when I do "Print" so that messages and headings align (If it is possible to specify somewhere?)
Maybe I was not clear enough.
I use the "Print" command in My EA and the messages are presented by the EA on the screen when you choose the tab "Expert"
Writing the same messages to the log works fine since then I use notepad to look at the data. So its a question if I can control
what character set could be used when I do "Print" so that messages and headings align (If it is possible to specify somewhere?)
The question was clear and Carl's answer too.
You have to use an editor where you can change the font. It has nothing to do with MT4/mql4 "charset".
I am talking about what is shown on the screen when running my EA and use the command "Print" command in MQL4.
MT4 uses a character set where different letters and symbols have varying width. I would like it to use a character set where all letters and symbol has the same width.
An "editor" has nothing to do with it
I am talking about what is shown on the screen when running my EA and use the command "Print" command in MQL4.
An "editor" has nothing to do with it
- That is shown is what the terminal shows, the set font is set.
- Right click -> Open, then open the log file is your editor such as notepad
I am talking about what is shown on the screen when running my EA and use the command "Print" command in MQL4.
MT4 uses a character set where different letters and symbols have varying width. I would like it to use a character set where all letters and symbol has the same width.
An "editor" has nothing to do with it
- You are mixing charset and font, it's completely different.
- You can't change MT4.
- What you can do is to open your log with a software which allows to use a monospaced font.
- When you ask help on the forum you should listen people trying to help you and not stay hooked to your own wrong view.
- You are mixing charset and font, it's completely different.
- You can't change MT4.
- What you can do is to open your log with a software which allows to use a monospaced font.
- When you ask help on the forum you should listen people trying to help you and not stay hooked to your own wrong view.
Ok that is an answer thank you.
Ok on mixing charset and font
Not OK on "sty hooked on wrong viesw"
I think I was very clear in my original question. I said that I was using the Print command in my EA
"I use the "Print" command in My EA and the messages are presented by the EA on the screen when you choose the tab "Expert"
Ok that is an answer thank you.
Ok on mixing charset and font
Not OK on "sty hooked on wrong viesw"
I think I was very clear in my original question. I said that I was using the Print command in my EA
"I use the "Print" command in My EA and the messages are presented by the EA on the screen when you choose the tab "Expert"
Yes and the first answer from Carl was already the good one. Why are we still discussing if "Not OK on "sty hooked on wrong viesw"" ?
No worries. I propose to stop here
Jeee!
Carls answer
"program to open textfile"
is completely irrelevant to my question
But I agree. Lets call it quits.
I got my answer in the end. Can not change the font that the EA uses to display text that is written using the MQL4 "Print" command
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I do some printing with the "Print" command. MT4
The charset used is not with fixed width for different characters and that messes things up.
Is it possible to chose a charset with fixed width for all characters and symbols?