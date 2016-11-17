App for a VPS.
I used AnVir Task Manager Free in case of Windows VPS for example.
Sergey Golubev:It will work on MT4 and MT5 and any other program that remains to be running even after a brief shutdown of VPS? I see it does a ton of other things too.
I used AnVir Task Manager Free in case of Windows VPS for example.
I used AnVir Task Manager Free in case of Windows VPS for example.
ForexTrader17:
It will work on MT4 and MT5 and any other program that remains to be running even after a brief shutdown of VPS? I see it does a ton of other things too.
It will work on MT4 and MT5 and any other program that remains to be running even after a brief shutdown of VPS? I see it does a ton of other things too.
Yes, and that is why I am using it - if VPS shuts and restarts so the applications (inserted to AnVir) will be restarted too together with VPS (yes, remain to be running).
But as I remember - I spent some time just to understand how it works and how to insert the program inside this AnVir.
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Is there an App I can use on a VPS to restart MT5 in case the VPS shuts down for some reason and then comes back on?
Thanks.