Is having Round Number Line Chart possible?
Hello i was looking to have a round number Line chart but i cant find one anywhere. Ive seem round number candlestick chart but never on Line chart. I wanna know if it is possible or if it has another name and im just not searching properly.
Thank you
Vincent
- magic number for each position ?
- Need help indentifying indicator
- Can I forbid selecting objects?
Do you mean drawing lines like, 1.1100, 1.1200, 1.1300, ... ?
If so, such indicator is exist. I have had it one day. Sure still have it if search for it properly.
Please let me know if it is what you're looking for. send me PM because sometimes I miss your reply.
Yes ovo cz thats exactly what i am looking for having Line chart round to the 10. How did you get that?
Thank you
Vincent
vincent1435:
Yes ovo cz thats exactly what i am looking for having Line chart round to the 10. How did you get that?
Yes ovo cz thats exactly what i am looking for having Line chart round to the 10. How did you get that?
Thank you
Vincent
The line chart is built-in (ctrl+3).
The underlying chart type I used is called Point Original, or I have seen also 'renko-range' name. Several generators for this type are available across the internet for free.
okay thank you ovo thank what I tought I wasn't searching with the right name thank so much I was doing this manually gonna save me lots of time with this
thank you
vincent
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