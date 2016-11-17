Is having Round Number Line Chart possible?

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Hello i was looking to have a round number Line chart but i cant find one anywhere. Ive seem round number candlestick chart but never on Line chart. I wanna know if it is possible or if it has another name and im just not searching properly.

Thank you
Vincent
 

Do you mean drawing lines like, 1.1100, 1.1200, 1.1300, ... ?

If so, such indicator is exist. I have had it one day. Sure still have it if search for it properly.

Please let me know if it is what you're looking for. send me PM because sometimes I miss your reply.

 

Hard to understand what you look for. Do you mean something like that?

 

 
Yes ovo cz thats exactly what i am looking for having Line chart round to the 10. How did you get that? 

Thank you
Vincent
 
vincent1435:
Yes ovo cz thats exactly what i am looking for having Line chart round to the 10. How did you get that? 

Thank you
Vincent

The line chart is built-in (ctrl+3).

The underlying chart type I used is called Point Original, or I have seen also 'renko-range' name. Several generators for this type are available across the internet for free.

 

 

okay thank you ovo thank what I tought I wasn't searching with the right name thank so much I was doing this manually gonna save me lots of time with this

thank you

vincent 

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