Is this EA any good?
No body can just tell if the EA is good or bad without teting it. From the statement you post above, the EA just traded 47 orders and good EA can't be just becided that way
Interesting, I didn't consider the amount of trades but just the lapse of time. Thanks for the info, I'll test it on larger lapses and multiple currencies and see what happens.
By the way, should optimization be used extensively? How often?
Loufang:This topic may help you : All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
By the way, should optimization be used extensively? How often?
By the way, should optimization be used extensively? How often?
I am confused what is meaning about EA...??
can u teach me any one?
1264119:EA= Expert Advisor, or said otherwise a robot for automated trading.
can u teach me any one?
I am confused what is meaning about EA...??
can u teach me any one?
Not Bad Looks good to me
Waaw... I look Fill
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello everyone, I got into forex some weeks ago, and being a programmer i decided to put what i learned into an EA. After some tweaking and without optimization (takes way too much, so i'm not going to do it until the EA itself is good) I've managed to get these results for the past year on GBP/USD:
So, what do you think of this?