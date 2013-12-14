Is this EA any good?

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Hello everyone, I got into forex some weeks ago, and being a programmer i decided to put what i learned into an EA. After some tweaking and without optimization (takes way too much, so i'm not going to do it until the EA itself is good) I've managed to get these results for the past year on GBP/USD:

Qualità dello Storico: 99%
Barre: 23019 Ticks: 14929287 Simboli: 1
Profitto Totale Netto: 14 203.87 Bilancio Drawdown Assoluto: 0.00 Equità Drawdown Assoluta: 31.46
Profitto Lordo: 27 982.84 Bilancio Drawdown Massimo: 3 158.27 (14.63%) Equità Drawdown Massima: 5 189.14 (22.62%)
Perdita Lorda: -13 778.97 Bilancio Drawdown Relativo: 24.50% (2 015.12) Equità Drawdown Relativa: 27.80% (2 373.48)

Fattore di Profitto: 2.03 Payoff Atteso: 302.21 Livello di Margine: 1781.96%
Fattore di Recupero: 2.74 Indice di Sharpe: 0.35 Z-Score: -1.71 (91.27%)
AHPR: 1.0334 (3.34%) LR Correlation: 0.93 Risultato dell' OnTester: 0
GHPR: 1.0290 (2.90%) LR Standard Error: 1 815.86


Numero di Operazioni di Trading Totali: 47 Operazioni di Trading Short (vincenti %): 19 (52.63%) Operazioni di Trading Long (vincenti %): 28 (57.14%)
Affari Totali: 94 Operazioni di Trading in Profitto (% del totale): 26 (55.32%) Operazioni di Trading in Perdita (% del totale): 21 (44.68%)

La più ampia operazione di trading in profitto: 3 481.46 La più ampia operazione di trading in perdita: -1 644.72

Media operazione di trading in profitto: 1 076.26 Media operazione di trading in perdita: -656.14

Massima vincite consecutive ($): 6 (2 780.44) Massima perdite consecutive ($): 4 (-3 158.27)

Massimale profitti consecutivi (il numero di): 7 292.05 (4) Massimale perdite consecutive (il numero di): -3 158.27 (4)

Media vincite consecutive: 3 Media perdite consecutive: 2


So, what do you think of this?

 
No body can just tell if the EA is good or bad without teting it. From the statement you post above, the EA just traded 47 orders and good EA can't be just becided that way
 
Interesting, I didn't consider the amount of trades but just the lapse of time. Thanks for the info, I'll test it on larger lapses and multiple currencies and see what happens.
 
By the way, should optimization be used extensively? How often?
 
Loufang:
By the way, should optimization be used extensively? How often?
This topic may help you : All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
 

I am confused what is meaning about EA...??

can u teach me any one?

 
1264119:

I am confused what is meaning about EA...??

can u teach me any one?

EA= Expert Advisor, or said otherwise a robot for automated trading.
 
Not Bad Looks good to me
[Deleted]  
Waaw... I look Fill
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