Useful Adaptive MACD edit request

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Hi guys, I've the mq4 of this Adaptive MACD (thanks to eevviill6). Now i'm using this indicator with green and red colors (and a yellow SMA that i add from navigator), green if macd is above 0, red if macd is under 0.
Now.. I tried to recode this indicator as follow with no success, so i ask you to help me... What i need, if possible, is:

- MACD above 0: a bar close above the SMA --> green. Otherwise red (If the bar close touching the SMA or under it, the bar is red).

- MACD under 0: a bar close under the SMA --> red. Otherwise green (If the bar close touching the SMA or above it, the bar is green).

I post the mq4 and a pic to let you understand what I mean.
The yellow dotted sma is set to 3 period.

Thanks to all who will accept this challenge ! 

 
danizani95:

Hi guys, I've the mq4 of this Adaptive MACD (thanks to eevviill6). Now i'm using this indicator with green and red colors (and a yellow SMA that i add from navigator), green if macd is above 0, red if macd is under 0.
Now.. I tried to recode this indicator as follow with no success, so i ask you to help me... What i need, if possible, is:

- MACD above 0: a bar close above the SMA --> green. Otherwise red (If the bar close touching the SMA or under it, the bar is red).

- MACD under 0: a bar close under the SMA --> red. Otherwise green (If the bar close touching the SMA or above it, the bar is green).

I post the mq4 and a pic to let you understand what I mean.
The yellow dotted sma is set to 3 period.

Thanks to all who will accept this challenge ! 

This and a lot more at TSD.

these 4 colors you can choice how to use and even change in to 2 desired one only.


 
mntiwana:

This and a lot more at TSD.

these 4 colors you can choice how to use and even change in to 2 desired one only.


Thank you mntiwana but i need to use the indicator that i posted... It's the only one that has the right settings...
 
Anybody else ?
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