need some sample code for follow pic

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thanks all
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Script/EA to open buy/sell position few pips away from current

Alain Verleyen, 2016.03.30 10:46

Welcome,

  • Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
  • If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
  • If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
  • Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.

Good luck.


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