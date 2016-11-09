cant find the downloaded indicator
thanks!
I save it before in the wrong directory (program files).
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Hello,
I have downloaded a indicator and i save it in the directory metatrader5/experts/indicatoren.
But when i launch metatrader 5, i can't find it in the navigator.
What can be the problem?I hope you could help me..