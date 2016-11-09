cant find the downloaded indicator

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Hello,

I have downloaded a indicator and i save it in the directory metatrader5/experts/indicatoren.

But when i launch metatrader 5, i can't find it in the navigator.

What can be the problem?

I hope you could help me..
 

1) It could have been the wrong folder, check in the terminal File => Open Data Folder.

2) You dld the source code (mq4,mq5) then you have to open the editor (f4) load it and compile it.

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1388

 

thanks!

 I save it before in the wrong directory (program files).

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