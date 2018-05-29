How to Set Ask Price Label within the Chart? - page 2

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I've tried shows the single click quick button on the LEFT_UPPER_CORNER as you've suggested. But it's really not what I want.

How to Show Ask Price on Horizontal Line

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Just open the "One Click Trading" option in the top-left and you will always see the Ask and Bid prices all the time:


please what means this four digit after EURUSD?4 digits
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Migdal:
please what means this four digit after EURUSD?
Open / High / Low / Close
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