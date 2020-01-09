Get value of "Select Object By Single Mouse Click" programmatically?
How to get the value of "Select Object By Single Mouse Click" (in the Options->Objects) programmatically?
Nikolay:
How to get the value of "Select Object By Single Mouse Click" (in the Options->Objects) programmatically?
How to get the value of "Select Object By Single Mouse Click" (in the Options->Objects) programmatically?
Dear Experts,
@Alain Verleyen
@Keith Watford
@Marco vd Heijden
@William Roeder
When you have time, please we need your help :)
how do we can check this option (tools --> options --> objects) by code in mq4.
Is there a function available to do that, please?
-- I have searched a lot, but unfortunately I haven't found it yet.
I mean, similar with the options in chart properties, we can check object description by the code, example :
|
... if(!showObjDesc) ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,0,false); else ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,0,true); ...
|
Thank you,
Yohana
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,true);
Alain Verleyen:
|Constant
|Description
|Usage
|CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK
|Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart
|ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger
OP's question is about selecting objects, not about trading.
William Roeder:Yeah I was not well awake.
OP's question is about selecting objects, not about trading.
|Constant
|Description
|Usage
|CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK
|Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart
|ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger
OP's question is about selecting objects, not about trading.
Alain Verleyen:
William Roeder:
Ohh thank you,
hopefully we can find it later.
I appreciate your time.
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