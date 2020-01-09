Get value of "Select Object By Single Mouse Click" programmatically?

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How to get the value of "Select Object By Single Mouse Click" (in the Options->Objects) programmatically?
 
Nikolay:
How to get the value of "Select Object By Single Mouse Click" (in the Options->Objects) programmatically?


Dear Experts,
@Alain Verleyen
@Keith Watford
@Marco vd Heijden
@William Roeder

When you have time, please we need your help :)
how do we can check this option (tools --> options --> objects) by code in mq4.

Is there a function available to do that, please?
-- I have searched a lot, but unfortunately I haven't found it yet.

I mean, similar with the options in chart properties, we can check object description by the code, example :

...

if(!showObjDesc)
   ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,0,false); 
else
   ChartSetInteger(handle,CHART_SHOW_OBJECT_DESCR,0,true); 

...

Thank you,
Yohana

  
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK,true);
 
Alain Verleyen:
Constant Description Usage
CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

OP's question is about selecting objects, not about trading.

 
William Roeder:
Constant Description Usage
CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK Showing the "One click trading" panel on a chart ChartSetInteger, ChartGetInteger

OP's question is about selecting objects, not about trading.

Yeah I was not well awake.
 
Alain Verleyen:
William Roeder:


Ohh thank you,
hopefully we can find it later.

I appreciate your time.

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