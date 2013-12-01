HOW TO CREATE EA?

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hi all,

 

im new in forex... i ve read a lot of things about EA and SCALPING.

 

Does anyone knows to create EA, please explain in simple and things to do.

 

thank you! 

Create Your Own Expert Advisor in MQL5 Wizard
Create Your Own Expert Advisor in MQL5 Wizard
  • 2011.01.14
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
The knowledge of programming languages is no longer a prerequisite for creating trading robots. Earlier lack of programming skills was an impassable obstacle to the implementation of one's own trading strategies, but with the emergence of the MQL5 Wizard, the situation radically changed. Novice traders can stop worrying because of the lack of programming experience - with the new Wizard, which allows you to generate Expert Advisor code, it is not necessary.
 

Mandatory article if you're really interested:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/100  

Step-By-Step Guide to writing an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for Beginners
Step-By-Step Guide to writing an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for Beginners
  • 2010.06.09
  • Samuel
  • www.mql5.com
The Expert Advisors programming in MQL5 is simple, and you can learn it easy. In this step by step guide, you will see the basic steps required in writing a simple Expert Advisor based on a developed trading strategy. The structure of an Expert Advisor, the use of built-in technical indicators and trading functions, the details of the Debug mode and use of the Strategy Tester are presented.
 

Following links may interest you:

Check MQL5 Programming Articles.

MQL5 Articles
MQL5 Articles
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 Programming Articles
 
Try the wizard program from metaeditor. it is quite easy.
 
Rosiman:
Try the wizard program from metaeditor. it is quite easy.


All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
  • www.mql5.com
What is MQL5 Wizard :The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform includes the MQL5 Wizard, which allows to quickly generate code of an Expert Advisor (Expert Advisor builder).
 
angevoyageur:


;-D
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