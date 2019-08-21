How to clear memory or remove variable used by indicator
rewrite code
If your EA (or script) calls again and again its indicators (iCustom(), iMa(), ...) with different parameter setups. E.g. 20 different setups of one indicator will start this indicator 20 times. And you can't free or remove this indicator or its memory unless the EA is removed.
SELVAN: Memory used by metrader is going on increasing and cpu usage is also going on and on
What is the Reason behind it and How to solve it,
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Your bar limit is set to unlimited:
You need to set it to 10000 or anything else. Even can select from the list.
It will work.
jaffer wilson: Your bar limit is set to unlimited:
That doesn't fix anything, it will just hide the problem.
Do you really think the OP is still waiting after three (3) years? Don't resurrect old threads without a very good reason.
Carl Schreiber:
If your EA (or script) calls again and again its indicators (iCustom(), iMa(), ...) with different parameter setups. E.g. 20 different setups of one indicator will start this indicator 20 times. And you can't free or remove this indicator or its memory unless the EA is removed.
If your EA (or script) calls again and again its indicators (iCustom(), iMa(), ...) with different parameter setups. E.g. 20 different setups of one indicator will start this indicator 20 times. And you can't free or remove this indicator or its memory unless the EA is removed.
dear Sir,
I use an indicator with different setup in my EA and I call it with iCustom function too much and this problem I have,
what's solution?
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Dear sir,
1) I had created an expert advisor for me, when i run the expert advisors, Memory used by metrader is going on increasing and cpu usage is also going on and on
What is the Reason behind it and How to solve it,
Expecting your replay ,
Thank you sir