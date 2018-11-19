OpenSource MQL C# API
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Just thought I'd post here to let ppl know about a C# API I'm working on for Metatrader.
It is in early stage development, and not fully tested, but if anyone is interested, checkout the install/source here:
https://github.com/jseparovic/MQL4CSharp/
It is not designed to be a multi-terminal tool, just to provide ability to call MQL functions from C# using Threading and simple attribute sets/gets. It compiles into a single DLL to be loaded along with the expert mq4 provided.
I'm writing this for my own benefit and decided to make it open source just in case anyone finds it useful for their own development.
Contributions are most welcome.