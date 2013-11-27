Credit, How many value?

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How many dollars are 10 Credit in MQL5?
 
jcs14567:
How many dollars are 10 Credit in MQL5?
1 credit = 1 $.
 
Candles:
1 credit = 1 $.
thanks
 
jcs14567:
How many dollars are 10 Credit in MQL5?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13603#comment_580769 

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