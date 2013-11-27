Credit, How many value?
How many dollars are 10 Credit in MQL5?
jcs14567:1 credit = 1 $.
How many dollars are 10 Credit in MQL5?
How many dollars are 10 Credit in MQL5?
Candles:thanks
1 credit = 1 $.
1 credit = 1 $.
jcs14567:
How many dollars are 10 Credit in MQL5?
How many dollars are 10 Credit in MQL5?
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