Sort by : date created error
Hello !
I understand something wrong ?
I was looking mql5.com support e-mail but i don't find.
I do not understand your question and am confused to boot. The signals are sorted by creation date as should be here. The weeks the signal has been trading are shown.
Good luck
I do not understand your question and am confused to boot. The signals are sorted by creation date as should be here. The weeks the signal has been trading are shown.
Good luck
Hello !
Thank you for quick answer :) Where I can be check out creation date of signals ?
I sort by date of creation of signals , first :
Weeks : 9
accordingly more than two months ago no new MT4 Signal ?
Hello !
Thank you for quick answer :) Where I can be check out creation date of signals ?
You can see when the first deposit was made and when first trade in the history trades when you see signal details.
You can see when the first deposit was made and when first trade in the history trades when you see signal details.
Weeks : 9
First trade :
2013.09.11 09:29:06
accordingly more than two months ago no new MT4 Signal ?
I don't think !?
For example, like :
Alpha is third is in ranking.
|2013.11.21 17:53:42
|Balance
|4.85
sort by date of creation of signals , FIRST:
Weeks : 9
First trade :
2013.09.11 09:29:06
accordingly more than two months ago no new MT4 Signal ?
I don't think !?
For example, like :
Alpha is third is in ranking.
|2013.11.21 17:53:42
|Balance
|4.85
Maybe you should ask the Service Desk here what is the logic of this sorting. I do not know the answer.
While I found the answer but this is STUPID !!!
If someone interrupts the signals, the new date of ceation is equal when launched again, if every day interrupt the signal, still in front there.
While I found the answer but this is STUPID !!!
If someone interrupts the signals, the new date of ceation is equal when launched again, if every day interrupt the signal, still in front there.
- OnlyTrend was added today, not 2 months ago.
- Weeks : 9 indicate that trading was started 9 weeks ago on this account, not directly related to the signal.
- If you check well the start date of each signal you will see that all is correct.
- Don't make assumption when you don't understand something.
I suggest you to use the Signals tab in your platform, you can easily check the creation date of the signal, which I repeat, isn't the same as the starting date of trading.
I don't know how you come to this conclusion :
- OnlyTrend was added today, not 2 months ago.
- Weeks : 9 indicate that trading was started 9 weeks ago on this account, not directly related to the signal.
- If you check well the start date of each signal you will see that all is correct.
- Don't make assumption when you don't understand something.
I suggest you to use the Signals tab in your platform, you can easily check the creation date of the signal, which I repeat, isn't the same as the starting date of trading.
Hello angevoyageur !
I'am understand but :
accounts not equal signal
If i click on link of signal, webpage show this :
MetaTrader 4 real accounts trading signals
not
MetaTrader 4 real accounts
accordingly deceptive.
The sort shows full trading of account and not only performance of signal.
If I do not understand something, please correct me, thank you !
Hello angevoyageur !
I'am understand but :
accounts not equal signal
If i click on link of signal, webpage show this :
MetaTrader 4 real accounts trading signals
not
MetaTrader 4 real accounts
accordingly deceptive.
The sort shows full trading of account and not only performance of signal.
If I do not understand something, please correct me, thank you !
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Hello !
I understand something wrong ?
I was looking mql5.com support e-mail but i don't find.