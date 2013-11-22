inquiry for choosing the RIGHT signal (newbie need your genuine help and guide)

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really wonder how to choose a right signal to follow?  ( what are the criteria )

if i follow the signal, am i automatically doing the exactly same thing as the provider?

if say i wanna change the amount to invest using the provider's way of doing it, how?

last one, which Miley cyrus u like more, now or previous? 

 

Did you read the Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service ?

See also this topic : Some Ideas to Select Trading Signals

 

thanks,brother, n u hvnt answered my last Q ,LOL

 
believe0606:

thanks,brother, n u hvnt answered my last Q ,LOL

Sorry, I don't understood it.
 
angevoyageur:
Sorry, I don't understood it.

hi

i would like to ask another question that i didnt find answer in the forum.  the signal works when my account is on line only or the signal is being copied even my account is offline? 

 
believe0606:

hi

i would like to ask another question that i didnt find answer in the forum.  the signal works when my account is on line only or the signal is being copied even my account is offline? 

Signals are copied when your MT4 / MT5 is on-line only. For coping 24/5 you may install MT in VPS (Virtual Private Server).
 

online only.

Because TET feature was not programed yet by MQ for MT5: TET when it will be enabled?

 
thanks , both the open trade n close trade is copied online only?
newdigital:

online only.

Because TET feature was not programed yet by MQ for MT5: TET when it will be enabled?

[Deleted]  

look at the equity...fortunately now it's the first tab when you look at the signal...the more is close to the price is safe,

look at the weeks is running, generally the worst one will fails in the first weeks,

and then look at the previous operations, if they open a trade and close it in the same minute you'll probably face same delay issues.

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