Unexpected vertical line appeared within data window
Please use SRC button when you post code and not an image.
If you are using 500 in CopyBuffer for ma30buff, don't expect to get more than 500 values in your buffer. There is a vertical line because the value of your indicator buffer before the vertical line is 5. Anyway the code you posted can't work and must give you an array out of range error.
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Indicators Lines
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Indicators Lines - Documentation on MQL5
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Could anyone point out why there is an vertical line appeared on the indicator (instead of start from the very beginning)? where I did wrong and how to fix it? Thank you in advance
The logic is just simply want to add $5 to the MA30