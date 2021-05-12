Is it possible to debug during Strategy testing?

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Just getting the hang of writing EA's and debugging and using Strategy test.

However, it seems that it's not possible to debug during a strategy test.

Can any one confirm this? 

It would be a fantastic way to test new code.

 

Thanks

Russ 

 

Yes, it would be. Not sure if mql5 has this or not yet.

Ya, i know, i am reply to this 6 years too late :(

 

Yes it's possible. Set the start/end period in the tester and run the code from the editor. The EA will open in a new window from the Visual Tester.


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