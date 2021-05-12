Is it possible to debug during Strategy testing?
Yes, it would be. Not sure if mql5 has this or not yet.
Ya, i know, i am reply to this 6 years too late :(
Yes it's possible. Set the start/end period in the tester and run the code from the editor. The EA will open in a new window from the Visual Tester.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Just getting the hang of writing EA's and debugging and using Strategy test.
However, it seems that it's not possible to debug during a strategy test.
Can any one confirm this?
It would be a fantastic way to test new code.
Thanks
Russ