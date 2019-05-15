How to import bid/ask from another currency pair? - page 4

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Seng Joo Thio:
Not code. 
Since they're already in your market watch window, things are getting more weird. 
Which broker did you download your mt4 from? I want to install it to test. 

Thank you for your time,
My broker is Hotforex and I'm using MT4 Demo account for testing my strategies. However I use Tick Data Suite to gain 99% accuracy backtest. You can download TDS from eareview.net. It offers two weeks trial also...
I've downloaded historical tick data from Dukascopy source via TDS.
Anyway did you receive numbers instead of 00? If so please advise me what you have done. Something which is important is that different time frames with same instrument work well with iHigh,iLow,... but Ask and Bid prices just work for the opened chart symbol in strategy tester engine(MT4)

As two alternatives I've tried iClose(SecondPair,TimeFrame,0) which should return the Bid price of the second pair. But it also does not work and returns iOpen instead of iClose!
Finally the best option for my current skill was using OHLC of the candle 1 of the 1 Minute time frame and recalculating the needed data according to all of the 1 minute candles after closing last 4H candle. Which the result was unsatisfying...

If you receive something instead of 00 while you are backtesting in MT4 strategy tester, You did what I need. but make sure you have both instrument Ask/Bid at the same time.

 
HosseinKOGO:

Thank you for your time,
My broker is Hotforex and I'm using MT4 Demo account for testing my strategies. However I use Tick Data Suite to gain 99% accuracy backtest. You can download TDS from eareview.net. It offers two weeks trial also...
I've downloaded historical tick data from Dukascopy source via TDS.
Anyway did you receive numbers instead of 00? If so please advise me what you have done. Something which is important is that different time frames with same instrument work well with iHigh,iLow,... but Ask and Bid prices just work for the opened chart symbol in strategy tester engine(MT4)

As two alternatives I've tried iClose(SecondPair,TimeFrame,0) which should return the Bid price of the second pair. But it also does not work and returns iOpen instead of iClose!
Finally the best option for my current skill was using OHLC of the candle 1 of the 1 Minute time frame and recalculating the needed data according to all of the 1 minute candles after closing last 4H candle. Which the result was unsatisfying...

If you receive something instead of 00 while you are backtesting in MT4 strategy tester, You did what I need. but make sure you have both instrument Ask/Bid at the same time.

I've done some tests, and it is clear to me now, that MT4 strategy tester does not load tick data for symbols other than the chart symbol. Whether you've downloaded tick data of other symbols via MT4 itself, or via TDS, is irrelevant here. MarketInfo functions simply won't retrieve the ask/bid values you want.

One possible workaround is to create your own MarketInfo-like functions that will read from your own data files containing the ticks of other symbols, rather than relying on MT4's MarketInfo. Additional preparation step would be necessary - to retrieve such data during backtesting and write them to the data files, one run per symbol. This way, you'll have access to ask/bid prices for any number of other symbols.

 

I've quickly created two EAs to see if the data file idea works - TickFileWrite.mq4 will write tick data into a binary file named as the symbol (in tester\files folder), and HosseinKOGO.mq4 will do what you originally intended - to read ask/bid prices of other pairs during back testing.

And this is a portion of the journal output when backtested on GBPAUD, M1:


Of course, this test is done using MT4 historical tick data, which is only down to precision of seconds. Wonder if TDS go down to milliseconds?

Files:
TickFileWriter.mq4  3 kb
HosseinKOGO.mq4  4 kb
 
Seng Joo Thio:

I've quickly created two EAs to see if the data file idea works - TickFileWrite.mq4 will write tick data into a binary file named as the symbol (in tester\files folder), and HosseinKOGO.mq4 will do what you originally intended - to read ask/bid prices of other pairs during back testing.

And this is a portion of the journal output when backtested on GBPAUD, M1:


Of course, this test is done using MT4 historical tick data, which is only down to precision of seconds. Wonder if TDS go down to milliseconds?

No its precision is seconds as well. However the provider says it generates the real tick by tick data. I myself chose it to have faster assessments for my ideas.


About the two EAs you've written, I understood what do they do by your explanation, however I can not understand what should I do with them and where should I insert my Second,Third or... pairs. If it is possible, please guide me how to make use of them. I can not understand the code :D

 
HosseinKOGO:
No its precision is seconds as well. However the provider says it generates the real tick by tick data. I myself chose it to have faster assessments for my ideas.

About the two EAs you've written, I understood what do they do by your explanation, however I can not understand what should I do with them and where should I insert my Second,Third or... pairs. If it is possible, please guide me how to make use of them. I can not understand the code :D

TickFileWriter.mq4 is to be run first, each time on the additional pairs (so if you want to access bid/ask prices for GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDJPY, for example, then you'll run strategy tester for this EA 3 times, each time with each of the 3 pairs, with tick data).

Next, you insert the additional pairs here (these lines are at the top of HosseinKOGO.mq4):

int files[];
string otherPairs[] = {"GBPUSD","EURUSD"};
int numOtherPairs = ArraySize(otherPairs);
MqlTick tick, ticks[], prevTicks[];
bool pairAborted[];

Then run strategy tester on HosseinKOGO.mq4, and on chart GBPAUD M1. Then see the journal for the print outs... check whether they're indeed what you wanted. Once you've confirmed, I'll help to "beautify" the codes so that you'll have a single function call to retrieve the data - same function call for all pairs (i.e. GBPAUD included) and will also work transparently when you run live later on.

 
Seng Joo Thio:

TickFileWriter.mq4 is to be run first, each time on the additional pairs (so if you want to access bid/ask prices for GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDJPY, for example, then you'll run strategy tester for this EA 3 times, each time with each of the 3 pairs, with tick data).

Next, you insert the additional pairs here (these lines are at the top of HosseinKOGO.mq4):

Then run strategy tester on HosseinKOGO.mq4, and on chart GBPAUD M1. Then see the journal for the print outs... check whether they're indeed what you wanted. Once you've confirmed, I'll help to "beautify" the codes so that you'll have a single function call to retrieve the data - same function call for all pairs (i.e. GBPAUD included) and will also work transparently when you run live later on.

YES!

2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.04 07:45:26 1543909526000 Ask = 1.67879 Bid = 1.67859
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.04 07:45:30 1543909530000 Ask = 1.27411 Bid = 1.27391
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.04 07:45:36 1543909536000 Ask = 1.72921 Bid = 1.72901
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.04 07:45:26 1543909526000 Ask = 1.67879 Bid = 1.67859
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.04 07:45:30 1543909530000 Ask = 1.27411 Bid = 1.27391
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.04 07:45:36 1543909536000 Ask = 1.72923 Bid = 1.72903
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:35  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.04 07:45:26 1543909526000 Ask = 1.67879 Bid = 1.67859
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:35  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.04 07:45:30 1543909530000 Ask = 1.27411 Bid = 1.27391
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:35  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.04 07:45:35 1543909535000 Ask = 1.72923 Bid = 1.72903
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:31  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.04 07:45:26 1543909526000 Ask = 1.67879 Bid = 1.67859
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:31  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.04 07:45:30 1543909530000 Ask = 1.27411 Bid = 1.27391
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:31  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.04 07:45:31 1543909531000 Ask = 1.72921 Bid = 1.72901
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:27  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.04 07:45:26 1543909526000 Ask = 1.67879 Bid = 1.67859
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:27  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.04 07:45:27 1543909527000 Ask = 1.2741 Bid = 1.2739
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:27  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.04 07:45:27 1543909527000 Ask = 1.72924 Bid = 1.72904
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:27  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.04 07:45:26 1543909526000 Ask = 1.67879 Bid = 1.67859
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:27  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.04 07:45:27 1543909527000 Ask = 1.2741 Bid = 1.2739
2019.05.13 16:04:05.292 2018.12.04 07:45:27  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.04 07:45:27 1543909527000 Ask = 1.72924 Bid = 1.72904
2019.05.13 16:03:58.789 2018.12.03 16:41:33  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 16:41:33 1543855293000 Ask = 1.72576 Bid = 1.72556
2019.05.13 16:03:58.789 2018.12.03 16:41:33  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 16:41:33 1543855293000 Ask = 1.67708 Bid = 1.67688
2019.05.13 16:03:58.789 2018.12.03 16:41:33  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 16:41:33 1543855293000 Ask = 1.27243 Bid = 1.27223
2019.05.13 16:03:58.789 2018.12.03 16:41:33  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 16:41:33 1543855293000 Ask = 1.72572 Bid = 1.72552
2019.05.13 16:03:58.788 2018.12.03 16:41:33  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 16:41:33 1543855293000 Ask = 1.67708 Bid = 1.67688
2019.05.13 16:03:58.788 2018.12.03 16:41:33  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 16:41:33 1543855293000 Ask = 1.27243 Bid = 1.27223
2019.05.13 16:03:58.788 2018.12.03 16:41:33  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 16:41:33 1543855293000 Ask = 1.72555 Bid = 1.72535
2019.05.13 16:03:58.788 2018.12.03 16:41:33  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 16:41:33 1543855293000 Ask = 1.67708 Bid = 1.67688
2019.05.13 16:03:58.413 2018.12.03 16:12:54  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 16:12:54 1543853574000 Ask = 1.27153 Bid = 1.27133
2019.05.13 16:03:58.413 2018.12.03 16:12:54  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 16:12:54 1543853574000 Ask = 1.72227 Bid = 1.72207
2019.05.13 16:03:58.413 2018.12.03 16:12:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 16:12:53 1543853573000 Ask = 1.6745 Bid = 1.6743
2019.05.13 16:03:58.413 2018.12.03 16:12:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 16:12:53 1543853573000 Ask = 1.27152 Bid = 1.27132
2019.05.13 16:03:58.413 2018.12.03 16:12:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 16:12:53 1543853573000 Ask = 1.72223 Bid = 1.72203
2019.05.13 16:03:58.413 2018.12.03 16:12:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 16:12:53 1543853573000 Ask = 1.6745 Bid = 1.6743
2019.05.13 16:03:58.413 2018.12.03 16:12:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 16:12:53 1543853573000 Ask = 1.27152 Bid = 1.27132
2019.05.13 16:03:58.413 2018.12.03 16:12:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 16:12:53 1543853573000 Ask = 1.72227 Bid = 1.72207
2019.05.13 16:03:58.207 2018.12.03 15:56:32  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 15:56:32 1543852592000 Ask = 1.72243 Bid = 1.72223
2019.05.13 16:03:58.207 2018.12.03 15:56:32  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 15:56:32 1543852592000 Ask = 1.67264 Bid = 1.67244
2019.05.13 16:03:58.207 2018.12.03 15:56:32  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 15:56:32 1543852592000 Ask = 1.27059 Bid = 1.27039
2019.05.13 16:03:58.207 2018.12.03 15:56:32  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 15:56:32 1543852592000 Ask = 1.72246 Bid = 1.72226
2019.05.13 16:03:58.206 2018.12.03 15:56:32  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 15:56:32 1543852592000 Ask = 1.67264 Bid = 1.67244
2019.05.13 16:03:58.206 2018.12.03 15:56:32  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 15:56:32 1543852592000 Ask = 1.27059 Bid = 1.27039
2019.05.13 16:03:58.206 2018.12.03 15:56:32  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 15:56:32 1543852592000 Ask = 1.72246 Bid = 1.72226
2019.05.13 16:03:58.206 2018.12.03 15:56:31  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 15:56:31 1543852591000 Ask = 1.67267 Bid = 1.67247
2019.05.13 16:03:48.494 TestGenerator: spread set to 20

They are there ^^

But I do not know the returned Ask and Bid are correct and exact or not since I could not understand the code. I think you know better about the result. Well Done!

 
HosseinKOGO:

YES!

They are there ^^

But I do not know the returned Ask and Bid are correct and exact or not since I could not understand the code. I think you know better about the result. Well Done!

This looks bad. From the timestamp, your tick data started from 15:56, then jumped to 16:12, then 16:41, and finally 07:45 the next day, what happened to the ticks in between?
Can you do the same steps again, but this time narrow down to just one day - 2018.12.03? See if the ticks still skip... 

  
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 GBPAUD,H4: 160285 tick events (6 bars, 167290 bar states) processed in 0:00:10.953 (total time 0:00:15.750)
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:59  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:59 1543881599000 Ask = 1.72931 Bid = 1.72911
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:59  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:59 1543881599000 Ask = 1.72929 Bid = 1.72909
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:59  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:59 1543881599000 Ask = 1.7293 Bid = 1.7291
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:59  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD Error reading tick data from file. Error code: 5015
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:59  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD Error reading tick data from file. Error code: 5015
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:59  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:59 1543881599000 Ask = 1.72929 Bid = 1.72909
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:58  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:58 1543881598000 Ask = 1.67914 Bid = 1.67894
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:58  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:58 1543881598000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:58  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:58 1543881598000 Ask = 1.72929 Bid = 1.72909
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:58  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:58 1543881598000 Ask = 1.67914 Bid = 1.67894
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:58  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:58 1543881598000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:58  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:58 1543881598000 Ask = 1.72928 Bid = 1.72908
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:57  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:57 1543881597000 Ask = 1.67917 Bid = 1.67897
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:57  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:57 1543881597000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:57  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:57 1543881597000 Ask = 1.72931 Bid = 1.72911
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.6791 Bid = 1.6789
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.7293 Bid = 1.7291
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.6791 Bid = 1.6789
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.7293 Bid = 1.7291
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.6791 Bid = 1.6789
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.890 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.72928 Bid = 1.72908
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.6791 Bid = 1.6789
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:56  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:56 1543881596000 Ask = 1.72928 Bid = 1.72908
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:55  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:55 1543881595000 Ask = 1.67905 Bid = 1.67885
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:55  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:55 1543881595000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:55  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:55 1543881595000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:55  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:55 1543881595000 Ask = 1.67905 Bid = 1.67885
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:55  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:55 1543881595000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:55  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:55 1543881595000 Ask = 1.72925 Bid = 1.72905
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:53 1543881593000 Ask = 1.67908 Bid = 1.67888
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:53 1543881593000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:53 1543881593000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:53 1543881593000 Ask = 1.67908 Bid = 1.67888
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:53 1543881593000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:53 1543881593000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:53 1543881593000 Ask = 1.67908 Bid = 1.67888
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:53 1543881593000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:53  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:53 1543881593000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:52  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:52 1543881592000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:52  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:52 1543881592000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:52  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:52 1543881592000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:52  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:52 1543881592000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:52  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:52 1543881592000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:52  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:52 1543881592000 Ask = 1.72929 Bid = 1.72909
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:52  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:52 1543881592000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:52  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:52 1543881592000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:52  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:52 1543881592000 Ask = 1.72929 Bid = 1.72909
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:51  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:51 1543881591000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:51  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:51 1543881591000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:51  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:51 1543881591000 Ask = 1.7293 Bid = 1.7291
 
HosseinKOGO:
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:51  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:51 1543881591000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:51  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:51 1543881591000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:51  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:51 1543881591000 Ask = 1.72932 Bid = 1.72912
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.889 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.72929 Bid = 1.72909
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.72936 Bid = 1.72916
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.72934 Bid = 1.72914
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.72932 Bid = 1.72912
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.72931 Bid = 1.72911
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.67912 Bid = 1.67892
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.27251 Bid = 1.27231
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:50  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:50 1543881590000 Ask = 1.72928 Bid = 1.72908
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.67911 Bid = 1.67891
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.67911 Bid = 1.67891
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.72928 Bid = 1.72908
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.67911 Bid = 1.67891
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.72938 Bid = 1.72918
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.67911 Bid = 1.67891
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.72935 Bid = 1.72915
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.67911 Bid = 1.67891
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:49  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:49 1543881589000 Ask = 1.72935 Bid = 1.72915
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:47  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:47 1543881587000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:47  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:47 1543881587000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.888 2018.12.03 23:59:47  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:47 1543881587000 Ask = 1.72934 Bid = 1.72914
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:47  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:47 1543881587000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:47  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:47 1543881587000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:47  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:47 1543881587000 Ask = 1.72934 Bid = 1.72914
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.72934 Bid = 1.72914
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.7293 Bid = 1.7291
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.27252 Bid = 1.27232
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:46  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:46 1543881586000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.67917 Bid = 1.67897
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.72937 Bid = 1.72917
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.67917 Bid = 1.67897
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.72937 Bid = 1.72917
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.67917 Bid = 1.67897
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.7293 Bid = 1.7291
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.67917 Bid = 1.67897
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:45  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:45 1543881585000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:44  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:44 1543881584000 Ask = 1.67915 Bid = 1.67895
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:44  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:44 1543881584000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:44  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:44 1543881584000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:43  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:43 1543881583000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:43  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:43 1543881583000 Ask = 1.27253 Bid = 1.27233
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:43  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:43 1543881583000 Ask = 1.72932 Bid = 1.72912
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:43  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:43 1543881583000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:43  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:43 1543881583000 Ask = 1.27253 Bid = 1.27233
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:43  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:43 1543881583000 Ask = 1.72932 Bid = 1.72912
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.887 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.72934 Bid = 1.72914
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.72936 Bid = 1.72916
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
  
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.72933 Bid = 1.72913
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:42  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:42 1543881582000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.72925 Bid = 1.72905
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:41  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:41 1543881581000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.886 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.72925 Bid = 1.72905
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.72925 Bid = 1.72905
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:40  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:40 1543881580000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:39  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:39 1543881579000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:39  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:39 1543881579000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:39  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:39 1543881579000 Ask = 1.72925 Bid = 1.72905
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:39  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:39 1543881579000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:39  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:39 1543881579000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:39  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:39 1543881579000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:39  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:39 1543881579000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:39  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:39 1543881579000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:39  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:39 1543881579000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.67908 Bid = 1.67888
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.67908 Bid = 1.67888
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.72925 Bid = 1.72905
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.67908 Bid = 1.67888
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.67908 Bid = 1.67888
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:38  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:38 1543881578000 Ask = 1.72925 Bid = 1.72905
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.27253 Bid = 1.27233
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.27253 Bid = 1.27233
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.27253 Bid = 1.27233
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.67909 Bid = 1.67889
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.27253 Bid = 1.27233
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:37  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:37 1543881577000 Ask = 1.72925 Bid = 1.72905
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:36 1543881576000 Ask = 1.67907 Bid = 1.67887
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:36 1543881576000 Ask = 1.27253 Bid = 1.27233
2019.05.13 17:49:04.885 2018.12.03 23:59:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:36 1543881576000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:36 1543881576000 Ask = 1.67907 Bid = 1.67887
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:36 1543881576000 Ask = 1.27253 Bid = 1.27233
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:36 1543881576000 Ask = 1.72926 Bid = 1.72906
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:36 1543881576000 Ask = 1.67907 Bid = 1.67887
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:36 1543881576000 Ask = 1.27253 Bid = 1.27233
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:36  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:36 1543881576000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:35  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:35 1543881575000 Ask = 1.67911 Bid = 1.67891
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:35  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:35 1543881575000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:35  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:35 1543881575000 Ask = 1.72927 Bid = 1.72907
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:35  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:35 1543881575000 Ask = 1.67911 Bid = 1.67891
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:35  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:35 1543881575000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:35  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:35 1543881575000 Ask = 1.72931 Bid = 1.72911
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:29  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:28 1543881568000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:29  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:29 1543881569000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:29  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:29 1543881569000 Ask = 1.72921 Bid = 1.72901
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:29  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:28 1543881568000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:29  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:29 1543881569000 Ask = 1.27254 Bid = 1.27234
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:29  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPAUD 2018.12.03 23:59:29 1543881569000 Ask = 1.7292 Bid = 1.729
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:28  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPCAD 2018.12.03 23:59:28 1543881568000 Ask = 1.67913 Bid = 1.67893
2019.05.13 17:49:04.884 2018.12.03 23:59:28  HosseinKOGO GBPAUD,H4: GBPUSD 2018.12.03 23:59:27 1543881567000 Ask = 1.27255 Bid = 1.27235
2019.05.13 17:48:51.847 TestGenerator: spread set to 20

This is GBPAUD H4 3.12.2018 whole day! And I did not skip to end this time.

May print function lose some reports when it has too much to print?
I guess another issue could be because ticks of these 3 instruments come out in different milliseconds so when we use start/OnTick function on GBPAUD,  it just does the start function whenever GBPAUD tick comes out. And I guess your code might says to return all of those 3 pairs prices when non of them are 0. If so, it Does return whenever all ask/bid prices of all instruments come out at the same exact time.

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