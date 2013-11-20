Change Chart Icon in Toolbars for Metatrader 5
- economic calendar
- Big changes for MT4, in a few weeks
- Request: Add REFRESH button to Toolbar Icon List
i have 32 chart on my mt5 and use them for trading , for change/move between the currency pairs chart i use " alt+w ", or this script :
& i send : Suggestions,
MetaTrader 5 Client, 2013.11.13 08:01
can add an icon for change chart or do some thing like attached picture's ?
or is there a better and user friendly soulotion in current build i missed it ?
thank you.
if you choose " no, it's not Necessary "
so please write about the best and easiest.
I got this answer :
Have you tried to use Chart Managing window or fast navigation bar?
And then the ticket stay open until now.
yes;
& i hope every one see this, send same request.
may be this, . how know's?
and also : by right click on a selected position or order ,
that's all , nothing else for me.!
Instead of campaigning for something specific that 5 people will use campaign for something that will do what you want and will also do what 5000 people will find useful . . . . campaign for the option to link additional ICONs on the toolbar to specific scripts. Then you could add an ICON linked to your chartchanger script.
hi; and thank for reply;
that was with Laugh and joke, and i talk about a way to get it user freindly , it is only, my suggestion to ServiceDesk .
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sorry, i'm just a Beginner. and don't understand what you mean. can you please explain?
thank you.
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