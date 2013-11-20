Change Chart Icon in Toolbars for Metatrader 5

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  • 74% (37)
  • 26% (13)
Total voters: 50
 

i have 32 chart on my mt5 and use them for trading , for change/move between the currency pairs chart i use " alt+w ", or this script :


& i send :  Suggestions, MetaTrader 5 Client, 2013.11.13 08:01

    can add an icon for change chart or do some thing like attached picture's ?

                          

or is there a better and user friendly soulotion in current build i missed it ?

thank you.

 
can help, then why not?
 

if you choose " no, it's not Necessary "

so please write about the  best and easiest.

 
I think it's a good idea. I already made similar suggestion to ServiceDesk months ago.
Suggestions, MetaTrader 5 Client, Open, Start: 2013.03.01 09:55, #683794

I got this answer :

Support Team 2013.04.24 13:51

Have you tried to use Chart Managing window or fast navigation bar?

And then the ticket stay open until now.

 
angevoyageur:

yes;

& i hope every one see this, send same request.

 

may be this, . how know's?

and also : by right click on a selected position or order ,


 
that's all , nothing else for me.!
 
TIMisthebest:
that's all , nothing else for me.!
Instead of campaigning for something specific that 5 people will use campaign for something that will do what you want and will also do what 5000 people will find useful . . . .  campaign for the option to link additional ICONs on the toolbar to specific scripts.  Then you could add an ICON linked to your chartchanger script.
 
RaptorUK:
Instead of campaigning for something specific that 5 people will use campaign for something that will do what you want and will also do what 5000 people will find useful . . . .  campaign for the option to link additional ICONs on the toolbar to specific scripts.  Then you could add an ICON linked to your chartchanger script.

hi; and thank for reply;

that was with Laugh and joke, and i talk about a way to get it user freindly , it is only, my suggestion to ServiceDesk .

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sorry, i'm just a Beginner. and don't understand what you mean. can you please explain?

thank you.

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