Strategy Tester Optimization Results Copy is Unavailable
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Hi Coders!
I cannot copy the Optimization Results and the Optimization Graph at the Strategy Tester. When I right-click on it, the copy menu commands are unavailable.
You can see on the above screenshot. The top four lines are grey:
So, why are the commands unavailable and how can I copy or export the results?
Thank you.
Relative