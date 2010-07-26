Strategy Tester Optimization Results Copy is Unavailable

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Hi Coders!

I cannot copy the Optimization Results and the Optimization Graph at the Strategy Tester. When I right-click on it, the copy menu commands are unavailable.

You can see on the above screenshot. The top four lines are grey:

Cannot Copy

So, why are the commands unavailable and how can I copy or export the results?

Thank you.

Relative

 
Those functions will soon be availble. Please wait for updates.
 
alexey_petrov:
Those functions will soon be availble. Please wait for updates.

Ok.

Thank you.

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