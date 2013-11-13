Newbie Question: referencing an indicator from a EA
Think I have found my own answer. hopefully useful for someone else.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/31
Thanks
Rob
MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors
- 2010.03.18
- Sergey Pavlov
- www.mql5.com
In order to obtain values of a built-in or custom indicator in an Expert Advisor, first its handle should be created using the corresponding function. Examples in the article show how to use this or that technical indicator while creating your own programs. The article describes indicators that are built n the MQL5 language. It is intended for those who don't have much experience in the development of trading strategies and offers simple and clear ways of working with indicators using the offered library of functions.
RobLangley:
Think I have found my own answer. hopefully useful for someone else.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/31
Thanks
Rob
This article : Step-By-Step Guide to writing an Expert Advisor in MQL5 for Beginners is also good for beginning.
Good luck.
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Hi
I have wrote a few simple EA and have them running on a demo account. I now want to use the indicator Williams Fractals, I see the function iFractal, but note this is described as an indicator and the example uses onCalculate which is triggered by an indicator.
Is there a difference when coding for an EA compared to an Indicator? can I utilise pre built indicators in my EA code? Or is an Indicator different when coding?
Its just when I create a project I have to specify EA, Indicator or Script. Are these just wizards and I can utilise all code in my EA?
Thanks In Advance
Rob