datetime to Epoch??
Never try
TimeLocal()
?
Never try
?
HI
No really.. that show the local time (pc time).... but not the Espoch time :(
A datetime is Epoch.
but for example I do this: Print("year: ", 2014*31556926);
the result is : year: -868860476
and a error integral constant overflow
obviously the result should be year: 63555648964
some ideas??
https://docs.mql4.com/dateandtime
hi.. thanks for this.... the clue is the #property strict
datetime date=D'2014.03.05 15:46:58';
string str="mydate="+date;
//--- str="mydate=1394034418" - without #property strict
//--- str="mydate=2014.03.05 15:46:58" - with #property strict
thanks again
With property strict.
#property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void start() { datetime date=D'2014.03.05 15:46:58'; string str="mydate="+StringFormat("%i",date); Print(str); }
hi everyone
do you know some way to convert a date '09.09.2014 18:32:47' or the current time and date to Epoch???
thanks for help
yhoyo
its very simple
void UnixTimeStamp()
{
//---
string unixTimestamp = (TimeCurrent()-0);
int trk=StrToInteger(unixTimestamp);
Print(" Epoch TimeStamps= ",trk);
}
As @Alain Verleyen already said (over 2 years ago), datetime is epoch. There is no need for several lines of code
Print((long)TimeCurrent());
Current time is easy TimeCurrent.
If you just have a constant convert it
datetime date=D'2014.03.05 15:46:58';
For the general case, StringToTime requires "yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi" so just reformat it:
string MDY_to_YMD(string mdy){ string mm = StringSubstr(mdy, 0, 2); // 09.09.2014 18:32:47 string dd = StringSubstr(mdy, 3, 2); // 012345678 0 2345678 string yyyy = StringSubstr(mdy, 6, 4); string hms = StringSubstr(mdy, 11, 8); // yyyy.mm.dd hh:mi:ss return StringFormat("%s.%s.%s %s", yyyy, mm, dd, hsm); } datetime mdy_to_time(string mdy){ return StringToTime( mdy_to_time(mdy) ); } string ymd = "09.09.2014 18:32:47"; datetime when = MdyToTime(ymd); // D'2014.03.05 15:46:58'
Then you can do what you want with it. If you want the number long(when)
string str="mydate="+StringFormat("%i",date);
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hi everyone
do you know some way to convert a date '09.09.2014 18:32:47' or the current time and date to Epoch???
thanks for help
yhoyo