cloud backtesting fails or returns zero - page 2
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Wow, thanks for your extended testing. I dont have my logfiles from a week ago but I remember that it had something to do with the custom indicator (included in the EA) and it's denial of calculation. The only difference now is that you at least get an error message but I get an invalid result.
Allright, then I hope that some MQ staff might read either this thread or my ticket (#876969)...
I found a log file entry that might affect this:
2013.11.13 15:35:57 Tester expert file C:\Users\Georg\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\85996D6A4526C812A88892D7ADA1231D\MQL5\Indicators\Indicators\AbsoluteStrength_v2.ex5 open error [3]
The Terminal is looking in the wrong folder as it justs adds another subfolder called "Indicators". Of course this folder doesn't exist and the file cannot be loaded.
This might cause the machines in the cloud fail the calculations.
However this of course only happens when the file is not called from resources but normally. So this is kinda strange, as the backtesting in the cloud only fails when the indicators are called from resources.
The only explanation for that would be that resources create a "virtual" folder system in the EA itself that is flawed right now.
The ticket is open and without any reaction, the problem still exists, sad but true.
Here's something similar from my logfiles:
The ticket is open and without any reaction, the problem still exists, sad but true.
Here's something similar from my logfiles:
Yes. I also have the the same problem still. Service Desk didn't react to my ticket either.
I cannot believe that no one else has this problem.
Alain (or somebody else), if you read this, could you maybe do a short test of a an easy EA that calls the indicator from its resources? Just trying to optimize some few passes and see if you get any results?
Whatever EA I try, it still doesnt work if the indicators are called from resources.
Yes. I also have the the same problem still. Service Desk didn't react to my ticket either.
I cannot believe that no one else has this problem.
Alain (or somebody else), if you read this, could you maybe do a short test of a an easy EA that calls the indicator from its resources? Just trying to optimize some few passes and see if you get any results?
Whatever EA I try, it still doesnt work if the indicators are called from resources.
Please provide the code, so I can then test it.
Anyway, seems to me obvious there is some bug in build 871, and only Metaquotes can correct it.
Take this simple supertrend EA:
So I still have to search for supertrend indicator
I will check...
So I still have to search for supertrend indicator
I will check...
All is ok when optimizing with local or remote agents. But don't work with the Cloud :
All is ok when optimizing with local or remote agents. But don't work with the Cloud :
Thank you for testing and confirming this. I hope the devs will see and fix this soon.
PS: Sorry that I forgot to attach the indicator.