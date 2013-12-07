cloud backtesting fails or returns zero - page 2

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Wow, thanks for your extended testing. I dont have my logfiles from a week ago but I remember that it had something to do with the custom indicator (included in the EA) and it's denial of calculation. The only difference now is that you at least get an error message but I get an invalid result.

 Allright, then I hope that some MQ staff might read either this thread or my ticket (#876969)...

Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
  • 2009.11.23
  • Андрей
  • www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
 

I found a log file entry that might affect this:

2013.11.13 15:35:57    Tester    expert file C:\Users\Georg\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\85996D6A4526C812A88892D7ADA1231D\MQL5\Indicators\Indicators\AbsoluteStrength_v2.ex5 open error [3]

The Terminal is looking in the wrong folder as it justs adds another subfolder called "Indicators". Of course this folder doesn't exist and the file cannot be loaded.

This might cause the machines in the cloud fail the calculations.

However this of course only happens when the file is not called from resources but normally. So this is kinda strange, as the backtesting in the cloud only fails when the indicators are called from resources.

The only explanation for that would be that resources create a "virtual" folder system in the EA itself that is flawed right now.

 

The ticket is open and without any reaction, the problem still exists, sad but true.

Here's something similar from my logfiles:

MM      2       17:09:17        Core 1  2013.10.21 00:00:00   cannot load resource 'C:\Users\crowstone\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\F792711EEED0C4A88615E52DD459D4CC\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Experts\Market\abcdef.ex5::Indicators\supertrend.ex5.ex5'
OM      2       17:09:17        Core 1  loading of C:\Users\matthias\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\F792711EEED USDJPY,M30 failed
QQ      2       17:09:17        Core 1  2013.10.21 00:00:00   cannot load custom indicator 'C:\Users\crowstone\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\F792711EEED0C4A88615E52DD459D4CC\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Experts\Market\abcdef.ex5::Indicators\supertrend.ex5' [4802]
QL      0       17:09:17        Core 1  2013.10.21 00:00:00   Alert: Error Creating Handles for indicators SuperTrend- error: 4802!! Restart your EA again.
KP      0       17:09:17        Core 1  2013.10.21 00:00:00   Alert: Error Copying indicator buffer SuperTrend- error: 4807!! EA won't trade this tick or bar.
 
crowstone:

The ticket is open and without any reaction, the problem still exists, sad but true.

Here's something similar from my logfiles:

Yes. I also have the the same problem still. Service Desk didn't react to my ticket either.

I cannot believe that no one else has this problem.

Alain (or somebody else), if you read this, could you maybe do a short test of a an easy EA that calls the indicator from its resources? Just trying to optimize some few passes and see if you get any results? 

Whatever EA I try, it still doesnt work if the indicators are called from resources.

 
crowstone:
\supertrend.ex5.ex5'

This is kinda strange in your logfile. Reminds me of my \Indicators\Indicators error above.
 
Klammeraffe:

Yes. I also have the the same problem still. Service Desk didn't react to my ticket either.

I cannot believe that no one else has this problem.

Alain (or somebody else), if you read this, could you maybe do a short test of a an easy EA that calls the indicator from its resources? Just trying to optimize some few passes and see if you get any results? 

Whatever EA I try, it still doesnt work if the indicators are called from resources.

Please provide the code, so I can then test it.

Anyway, seems to me obvious there is some bug in build 871, and only Metaquotes can correct it.

 
Take this simple supertrend EA:
Files:
supertrendsimple.mq5  9 kb
 
Klammeraffe:
Take this simple supertrend EA:

So I still have to search for supertrend indicator

I will check...

 
angevoyageur:

So I still have to search for supertrend indicator

I will check...

All is ok when optimizing with local or remote agents. But don't work with the Cloud :

2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 149 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 82)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 151 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 85)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 155 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 90)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 153 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 71)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 157 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 82)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 161 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 16 ms (PR 90)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 163 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 85)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 165 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 71)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 167 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 82)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 169 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 90)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 173 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 71)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 171 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 85)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 175 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 82)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 95 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 640 ms (PR 139)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 177 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 90)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 179 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 85)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 1 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 1 ms (PR 71)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 107 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 671 ms (PR 101)
2013.11.20 21:13:23     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 89 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 812 ms (PR 98)
2013.11.20 21:13:24     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 45 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 873 ms (PR 122)
2013.11.20 21:13:24     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 159 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 733 ms (PR 78)
2013.11.20 21:13:38     MQL5 Cloud Europe       pass 53 tested with error "OnInit failed" in 16 sec (PR 83)
 
angevoyageur:

All is ok when optimizing with local or remote agents. But don't work with the Cloud :

Thank you for testing and confirming this. I hope the devs will see and fix this soon.


PS: Sorry that I forgot to attach the indicator.

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