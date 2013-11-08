Problems with basic code
Will404:
Could someone help me?
Hi,
I'm having trouble with the following code:
The Prints return empty when there are Pending Orders placed. I don't know what I'm doing wrong.
Could someone help me?
Have you read the documentation ? OrderSelect() takes a ticket number as parameter. 0 is not a valid ticket number.
Will404:
Could someone help me?
Hi,
I'm having trouble with the following code:
The Prints return empty when there are Pending Orders placed. I don't know what I'm doing wrong.
Could someone help me?
Found the problem.. the input for OrderSelect() is the ticket and not the index number... I just had to change it for OrderGetTicket(0);
angevoyageur:Also, I'm 4 min late to your reply.. Thanks for the input anyways! :)
Have you read the documentation ? OrderSelect() takes a ticket number as parameter. 0 is not a valid ticket number.
Have you read the documentation ? OrderSelect() takes a ticket number as parameter. 0 is not a valid ticket number.
Will404:Don't worry, you found it yourself which is even better.
Also, I'm 4 min late to your reply.. Thanks for the input anyways! :)
Also, I'm 4 min late to your reply.. Thanks for the input anyways! :)
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Hi,
I'm having trouble with the following code:
The Prints return empty when there are Pending Orders placed. I don't know what I'm doing wrong.
Could someone help me?