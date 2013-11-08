EA for moving average.
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Hello,
I'm inside the forex world for several years, I've always traded succesfully without an EA.
I would like to build an 'easy' EA, who trades automatically on the basis of a Moving average.
Shortly, when the movingaverage is going down, you go short, you close the trade when the moving average is going up. On that time you also start a long order, who you close when the movingaverage is going down. That's it. (see the picture).
I've already read a book about 'Programming an EA', so if someone could tell me the basics, I can finish it myself.
I would like to know if it's possible to download this EA, otherwise I would like to know where to start programming it.
Thanks in advance,
Thierry