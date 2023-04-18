Trade operations not allowed by settings, what to do?? - page 2
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there is another box, when you drag and drop the EA on the chart
I cant make any trades since i've installed this. It says "trade operations not allowed by settings" and I have looked everywhere please help.
Not everywhere. You set it in the global options. You have not set it in the EA options.