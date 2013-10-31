Have you ever thought like some evil forces is preventing you from wining in forex?

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  • 60% (31)
  • 40% (21)
Total voters: 52
 
yes,but at the beginning,now i understand that the devil was my brain going against primary trend.
 
This true because sometimes a bar can move 100 pips but immediately you open a trade and even put a TP as low as 2 pips the trend immediately turns and goes to -200 pips.
 
Stupid poll.
 
paladin800 :
Stupid poll.
Isn't stupid at all. The psychology in trading unfortuntely plays an important role, especially for novice and I think the topic is appropriate and suitable for many. In my case the solution to avoid the "evil forces" was studying and learning.
 
Rosiman:
Isn't stupid at all. The psychology in trading unfortuntely plays an important role, especially for novice and I think the topic is appropriate and suitable for many. In my case the solution to avoid the "evil forces" was studying and learning.

I agree that a trader is often his/her own worst enemy,  but Psychology != "evil forces"

What next ?  a poll to see what lucky charms people use to help them trade ? 

 
I just thought I  was too incompetent and greedy
 
Rosiman:
Isn't stupid at all. The psychology in trading unfortuntely plays an important role, especially for novice and I think the topic is appropriate and suitable for many. In my case the solution to avoid the "evil forces" was studying and learning.
 
paladin800:
Stupid poll.
RaptorUK:

I agree that a trader is often his/her own worst enemy,  but Psychology != "evil forces"

What next ?  a poll to see what lucky charms people use to help them trade ? 

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