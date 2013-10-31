Have you ever thought like some evil forces is preventing you from wining in forex?
- Know more about other "Trading Strategies"
- Have you ever hit margin call?
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yes,but at the beginning,now i understand that the devil was my brain going against primary trend.
This true because sometimes a bar can move 100 pips but immediately you open a trade and even put a TP as low as 2 pips the trend immediately turns and goes to -200 pips.
Stupid poll.
paladin800 :Isn't stupid at all. The psychology in trading unfortuntely plays an important role, especially for novice and I think the topic is appropriate and suitable for many. In my case the solution to avoid the "evil forces" was studying and learning.
Stupid poll.
Stupid poll.
Rosiman:
Isn't stupid at all. The psychology in trading unfortuntely plays an important role, especially for novice and I think the topic is appropriate and suitable for many. In my case the solution to avoid the "evil forces" was studying and learning.
Isn't stupid at all. The psychology in trading unfortuntely plays an important role, especially for novice and I think the topic is appropriate and suitable for many. In my case the solution to avoid the "evil forces" was studying and learning.
I agree that a trader is often his/her own worst enemy, but Psychology != "evil forces"
What next ? a poll to see what lucky charms people use to help them trade ?
I just thought I was too incompetent and greedy
Rosiman:
Isn't stupid at all. The psychology in trading unfortuntely plays an important role, especially for novice and I think the topic is appropriate and suitable for many. In my case the solution to avoid the "evil forces" was studying and learning.
Isn't stupid at all. The psychology in trading unfortuntely plays an important role, especially for novice and I think the topic is appropriate and suitable for many. In my case the solution to avoid the "evil forces" was studying and learning.
paladin800:
Stupid poll.
Stupid poll.
RaptorUK:
I agree that a trader is often his/her own worst enemy, but Psychology != "evil forces"
What next ? a poll to see what lucky charms people use to help them trade ?
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