When I place an order for a Job, the developer is obliged to send the file MQL?
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The contractor finally passes to the customer all the materials on the implemented job, in the specified volume. Typically, the solution is transferred in its source code, since the version of the compiler may change in the future, which will require recompiling the solution. If for some reason the source code is not transferred, and only the compiled execution code is available, then the issue of future updates should be addressed at the stage of technical specifications preparation. Issues related to solution updates are not handled by the administration of the jobs resources, and can not be presented for appeal to the arbitrator.
The questions of further usage of the code in other developments, by the customer or the contractor, as well as the rights to distribution to third parties on paid or free bases, should also be addressed in the technical specifications, and also can not be raised before the arbitrator after the transfer is complete. The administration of the jobs section does not have the ability to track down the execution of such requests, and the best guarantee for both parties in such cases is their personal reputation.
|Step
|Name
|Customer's actions
|Contractor's actions
|1
|Work agreement
|2
|Requirements negotiation
|Provides the contractor with the technical specifications.
Confirms the final price and the job implementation time.
|Confirms the final technical specifications, price and the job implementation time.
In short, you tell them you want the codes before you begin. If they don't agree you move to someone else. I could be wrong tho, as I didn't read the whole thing.
In short, you tell them you want the codes before you begin. If they don't agree you move to someone else. I could be wrong tho, as I didn't read the whole thing.
The contractor finally passes to the customer all the materials on the implemented job, in the specified volume. Typically, the solution is transferred in its source code, since the version of the compiler may change in the future, which will require recompiling the solution. If for some reason the source code is not transferred, and only the compiled execution code is available, then the issue of future updates should be addressed at the stage of technical specifications preparation. Issues related to solution updates are not handled by the administration of the jobs resources, and can not be presented for appeal to the arbitrator.
The questions of further usage of the code in other developments, by the customer or the contractor, as well as the rights to distribution to third parties on paid or free bases, should also be addressed in the technical specifications, and also can not be raised before the arbitrator after the transfer is complete. The administration of the jobs section does not have the ability to track down the execution of such requests, and the best guarantee for both parties in such cases is their personal reputation.
|Step
|Name
|Customer's actions
|Contractor's actions
|1
|Work agreement
|2
|Requirements negotiation
|Provides the contractor with the technical specifications.
Confirms the final price and the job implementation time.
|Confirms the final technical specifications, price and the job implementation time.
In short, you tell them you want the codes before you begin. If they don't agree you move to someone else. I could be wrong tho, as I didn't read the whole thing.
Absolutely yes.
Have read others posts ? Nothing is "absolute", it depends of the agreement between both parties.
Actually, I believe that when someone hires a developer with a custom coding job, the strategy belongs to the hiring party. And so should the code.
Anyway, people can arrange whatever they like. Just my two cents ;)
Actually, I believe that when someone hires a developer with a custom coding job, the strategy belongs to the hiring party. And so should the code.
Anyway, people can arrange whatever they like. Just my two cents ;)
As you say though, the agreement between the supplier and the customer governs what the deliverables are comprised of.
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