Can I move or change Expert Adviser Icon ?

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Hi Everybody,

Is it possible to move this icon to a different location ?

And is it possible to change this icon image or hide it ? 

Thanks for your time =)

 
I think - not (if I am wrong so sorry)
 
newdigital:
I think - not (if I am wrong so sorry)

Hi Sergey,

I see 

Thank you for your reply :)

 
stitchtrader:

Hi Everybody,

Is it possible to move this icon to a different location ?

And is it possible to change this icon image or hide it ? 

Thanks for your time =)

Of course it's possible :

Sorry I have some time to lost

 
angevoyageur:

Of course it's possible :

Sorry I have some time to lost

Hi,

Wow! It's awsome!  How can you do that ?  

It's still impossible for the text 'Test', isn't it ?

 
stitchtrader:

Hi,

Wow! It's awsome!  How can you do that ?  

It's still impossible for the text 'Test', isn't it ?

With "paint", sorry for the joke
 
angevoyageur:
With "paint", sorry for the joke
You got me!
 
stitchtrader:

Hi Everybody,

Is it possible to move this icon to a different location ?

And is it possible to change this icon image or hide it ? 

Thanks for your time =)

You could also move it, back to navigator.. ("_")
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