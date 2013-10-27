Can I move or change Expert Adviser Icon ?
I think - not (if I am wrong so sorry)
newdigital:
I think - not (if I am wrong so sorry)
I think - not (if I am wrong so sorry)
Hi Sergey,
I see
Thank you for your reply :)
stitchtrader:
Hi Everybody,
Is it possible to move this icon to a different location ?
And is it possible to change this icon image or hide it ?
Thanks for your time =)
Of course it's possible :
Sorry I have some time to lost
angevoyageur:
Sorry I have some time to lost
Of course it's possible :
Sorry I have some time to lost
Hi,
Wow! It's awsome! How can you do that ?
It's still impossible for the text 'Test', isn't it ?
stitchtrader:With "paint", sorry for the joke
Hi,
Wow! It's awsome! How can you do that ?
It's still impossible for the text 'Test', isn't it ?
angevoyageur:You got me!
With "paint", sorry for the joke
With "paint", sorry for the joke
stitchtrader:You could also move it, back to navigator.. ("_")
Hi Everybody,
Is it possible to move this icon to a different location ?
And is it possible to change this icon image or hide it ?
Thanks for your time =)
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Hi Everybody,
Is it possible to move this icon to a different location ?
And is it possible to change this icon image or hide it ?
Thanks for your time =)