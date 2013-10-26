computer dumping error
Strategy tester stresses the hardware a lot, such that if there is any configuration issue, it is likely to show up during its application (it has happened to me). In my case, it was due to the overclock which I had configured. If you have no "strange" configuration on your computer which may be likely to be causing this, I would suggest updating every hardware driver
Similar message was happened to me when I forgot to remove floppy disk from my very old pc ... but it was not related to metatrader ... just forgot to remove diskette :) ... and windows was started from it only (based on the BIOS settings)
Rosiman:Absolutely not. Follow jlwarrior advice and mine.
Ok but may be related to the fact that I have disabled the DLL imports from the options mt5? or nothing to do with?
Ok but may be related to the fact that I have disabled the DLL imports from the options mt5? or nothing to do with?
This is because of hadrware ... not software ...
I guess is a memory problem because it happens only when agents are activated. also I checked inside my profile and during that time I sold agents. but my knowledge of hardware is less than zero.
newdigital:Not necessarily, when you tweak the configuration of your system (or some buggy driver does), this kind of screen can appear very frequently (in fact it is used as an indicator of configuration failure often called BSOD, "Blue Screen of Death")
This is because of hadrware ... not software ...
This is because of hadrware ... not software ...
Rosiman:
I guess is a memory problem because it happens only when agents are activated. also I checked inside my profile and during that time I sold agents. but my knowledge of hardware is less than zero.
I guess is a memory problem because it happens only when agents are activated. also I checked inside my profile and during that time I sold agents. but my knowledge of hardware is less than zero.
You can use this program to test you RAM, it's free
MemTest: RAM reliability tester for Windows
- hcidesign.com
MemTest is a RAM tester that runs under Windows. It verifies that your computer can reliably store and retrieve data from memory. A correctly functioning computer should be able to do this with 100% accuracy day in and day out. A computer that fails these tests, perhaps because of old hardware, damaged hardware, or poorly configured hardware...
jlwarrior:
You can use this program to test you RAM, it's free
thank you guys. I will. I want to solve this problem. I want to share agents. I will contact a specialist.
Actually also maybe is time to buy a new pc.
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It's about two weeks that my pc suddenly gives me a message similar to the image attached. I noticed that it does when I turn on the strategy tester.Turned off no problem with pc.I have disable Netbios but nothing changed.Any suggestions? thank you .