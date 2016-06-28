Hot to create a poll
It may seem silly, but, how do you create a poll? I've tried to find it using the search but haven't been able to do so, nor looking at the toolbar when you create a new topic...
- how to make a poll
- Wishes for the work of the mql5.com forum
- How to add a poll ?
Go to the main page of the forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum - select the section of the forum you want to create a poll - click on New Topic link - click on arrow :
newdigital:Thank you very much! :)
Go to the main page of the forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum - select the section of the forum you want to create a poll - click on New Topic link - click on arrow :
Sergey Golubev:thanks
Go to the main page of the forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum - select the section of the forum you want to create a poll - click on New Topic link - click on arrow :
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