How to add a poll ?
Go to add new topic, click on the downward facing arrow then scroll down and select poll.
How to create a poll? You can see -
tonny:
Thanks for your kind reply Tony. So nice of you. :)
Cheers
newdigital:
Thanks for your kind reply New Digital. So nice of you. :)
Cheers
Hi All !
I tried to search it but to no avail. Can you please guide me on hot to add polls ?
Thanks