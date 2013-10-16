Possible to import other instruments into MT5?
LINE123:No, you can only get what your Broker offers you . . .
Hi: Is it possible to import other instruments such as stocks into MT5 - since I am in the US, I can only receive Forex. Thanks for answers.
(I have read that this can be done with MT4)
Thanks newdigital - I thought that Metatrader migrated US residents to a platform that has only forex - perhaps I am wrong. Thanks Raptor for the information.
LINE123:your broker support mt5 or not? click signal
Hi: Is it possible to import other instruments such as stocks into MT5 - since I am in the US, I can only receive Forex. Thanks for answers.
(I have read that this can be done with MT4)
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Hi: Is it possible to import other instruments such as stocks into MT5 - since I am in the US, I can only receive Forex. Thanks for answers.
(I have read that this can be done with MT4)