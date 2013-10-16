Possible to import other instruments into MT5?

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Hi:  Is it possible to import other instruments such as stocks into MT5 -  since I am in the US, I can only receive Forex.   Thanks for answers.   

(I have read that this can be done with MT4) 

 

Just same : right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols - and you will see all the instruments available for MT5 by your broker) :


 
LINE123:

Hi:  Is it possible to import other instruments such as stocks into MT5 -  since I am in the US, I can only receive Forex.   Thanks for answers.   

(I have read that this can be done with MT4) 

No,  you can only get what your Broker offers you . . .
 
Thanks newdigital -  I thought that Metatrader migrated US residents to a platform that has only forex - perhaps I am wrong.    Thanks Raptor for the information. 
 
LINE123:

Hi:  Is it possible to import other instruments such as stocks into MT5 -  since I am in the US, I can only receive Forex.   Thanks for answers.   

(I have read that this can be done with MT4) 

your broker support mt5 or not? click signal
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