if using ATR threshold, EA wont enter buy/sell position
...
Any ideas what to do? I would appreciate some help!
Thanx
Hi folks!
As a newbie I ran through the code from this awesome article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/100
After adding some mods I came to a problem on which I can't find a solution.
My modification to the code was: Instead of using ADX volatility line with a threshold Adx_Min, I used ATR as a volatility indicator and set a threshold as certain position for ATR's line (a condition when ATR crosses certain level).
When debugging I normally received true/false out of my conditions, but when testing the EA in Strategy Tester, it does not ever enter buy/sell position!
Any ideas what to do? I would appreciate some help!
Thanx
Okay these things are strange:
after changing file name of EA, the Strategy Tester finally started entering buy/sell positions! Dunno why??
Still some errors occur during the trade
2013.10.15 19:22:59 Trades '1522606': failed instant sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.34935 sl: 1.34635 tp: 1.35935 (deviation: 100) [Invalid stops]
and
The SELL order request could not be completed - error:4756!
Any ideas why? Thank you!
- www.mql5.com
Okay these things are strange:
after changing file name of EA, the Strategy Tester finally started entering buy/sell positions! Dunno why??
Still some errors occur during the trade
2013.10.15 19:22:59 Trades '1522606': failed instant sell 0.10 EURUSD at 1.34935 sl: 1.34635 tp: 1.35935 (deviation: 100) [Invalid stops]
and
The SELL order request could not be completed - error:4756!
Any ideas why? Thank you!
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Hi folks!
As a newbie I ran through the code from this awesome article https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/100
After adding some mods I came to a problem on which I can't find a solution.
My modification to the code was: Instead of using ADX volatility line with a threshold Adx_Min, I used ATR as a volatility indicator and set a threshold as certain position for ATR's line (a condition when ATR crosses certain level).
When debugging I normally received true/false out of my conditions, but when testing the EA in Strategy Tester, it does not ever enter buy/sell position!
Any ideas what to do? I would appreciate some help!
Thanx