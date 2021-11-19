How can I get the actual price of each Fibo level ?
Good question
Hi Alain, how have you been! :)
I first tried to get the 0% and 100% price and time but I couldn't get the 0%(=second anchor) one.
datetime time0 = ObjectGetInteger(0,sparam,OBJPROP_TIME,0); datetime time1 = ObjectGetInteger(0,sparam,OBJPROP_TIME,1); // -> incorrect value double price0 = ObjectGetDouble(0,sparam,OBJPROP_PRICE,0); double price1 = ObjectGetDouble(0,sparam,OBJPROP_PRICE,1); // -> incorrect value Print("time0=",time0," levelvalue=",levelvalue," price0=",price0," price1=",price1);
I have no idea what to do :(
Then how is it possilbe to get the actual price of each level value ?
Hi Alain, how have you been! :)
I first tried to get the 0% and 100% price and time but I couldn't get the 0%(=second anchor) one.
I have no idea what to do :(
It works just fine . . . the attached is a script, draw a Fib on your chart, run the script and enter the Fib name.
It works just fine . . . the attached is a script, draw a Fib on your chart, run the script and enter the Fib name.
Hi Simon,
You are right ! Your script works fine.
Thank you so much.
Have a nice Sunday :)
You can't. You get the price of the 0% level, you get the price of the 100% level and when you want the price of the 27.45% level you calculate it using the prices from the 0% and 100% levels.
When you are adding the Fib's manually, indeed it is possible to show the fib-levels AND the inherent price of it.
E.g. if you want to see the price level of the 38.2%-retracement, then add a level in the properties with the parameter 0.382 and
add in the description row 38.2 [%$] --> The result will be 38.2 [1.35660] on the fibo line.
When you are adding the Fib's manually, indeed it is possible to show the fib-levels AND the inherent price of it.
E.g. if you want to see the price level of the 38.2%-retracement, then add a level in the properties with the parameter 0.382 and
add in the description row 38.2 [%$] --> The result will be 38.2 [1.35660] on the fibo line.
When you are adding the Fib's manually, indeed it is possible to show the fib-levels AND the inherent price of it.
E.g. if you want to see the price level of the 38.2%-retracement, then add a level in the properties with the parameter 0.382 and
add in the description row 38.2 [%$] --> The result will be 38.2 [1.35660] on the fibo line.
IT WORKED. thanks for the advice.
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Then how is it possilbe to get the actual price of each level value ?
Thank you X :-)