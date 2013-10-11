Convert MT4 to MT5 indicator
Hello friends, I have two indicators in metatrader 4, and they are not available for MetaTrader5, could one convert for me please?
their names are: Hama and AdvancedADX
Thank you!
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- Request "converting mt4 indicator into mt5"
- Convert indicator from Mt4 to Mt5.
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