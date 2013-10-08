Help! Where can I find the indicator about ask-bid shower?
There are some indicators in MT5 CodeBase which can show bid and ask price, for example :
As to your indicator so it should be coded/converted for MT5. If no one will do it for free so - ask here - Job
newdigital:many thanks
As to your indicator so it should be coded/converted for MT5. If no one will do it for free so - ask here - Job
There are some indicators in MT5 CodeBase which can show bid and ask price, for example :
As to your indicator so it should be coded/converted for MT5. If no one will do it for free so - ask here - Job
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I use MT4 a indicator about "ask-bid shower”, it is show price in big figure, but I cannot get it when I turn to MT5,who know how to get it? it is on left up position of below picture
MT4 code is :
// Code Modifications: FILE45 -
#property indicator_chart_window
// ASK+BID+SPREAD-INDI
// USERS CAN PERMANENTLY CHANGE THE DEFAULT SETTINGS BY MODIFYING THE BELOW CODE OPTIONS
// * * * * * REMEBER TO COMPILE AND CHECK FOR ERRORS AFTER EVERY MODIFICATION * * * * *
// ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ START OF DEFAULT OPTIONS ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
// Spread
extern string SPREAD_OPTIONS;
extern color Spread_Color = DarkOrange;
extern int Spread_Font_Size = 28;
extern string Spread_Font_Type = "Verdana";
extern int Spread_Corner = 4;
extern int Spread_X_distance = 240;
extern int Spread_Y_distance = 40;
extern bool Spread_HIDE=false;
extern bool Spread_Normalize = false; //If true then spread normalized to traditional pips
//extern string _;
extern string ASK_BID_OPTIONS;
extern color Ask_Color = LimeGreen;
extern color Bid_Color = Orchid;
extern int Ask_Bid_Font_Size=30;
extern string Ask_Bid_Font_Type = "Verdana";
//extern int Ask_Bid_Corner = 4;
extern int Ask_X_Distance = 20;
extern int Bid_X_Distance = 20;
extern int Ask_Y_Distance = 15;
extern int Bid_Y_Distance = 70;
extern bool Ask_HIDE = false;
extern bool Bid_HIDE = false;
extern bool Ask_Bid_HIDE = false;
// +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ END OF DEFAULT OPTIONS ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
double Pointx;
int x_digits = 0;
double divider = 1;
int init(){
//Spread: Check for 3 & 5 digit
if (Point == 0.00001) Pointx = 0.0001; //5 digits
else if (Point == 0.001) Pointx = 0.01; //3 digits
else Pointx = Point; //Normal
if ((Pointx > Point) && (Spread_Normalize==true))
{
divider = 10.0;
x_digits = 1;
}
double spread = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_SPREAD);
return(0);
}
int deinit(){
// Spread: delets
ObjectDelete("Spread");
// Market: Ask - Bid deletes
ObjectDelete("Market_Bid_Label");
ObjectDelete("Market_Ask_Label");
return(0);
}
int start(){
// Spread: refresh
if(Spread_HIDE==false){
RefreshRates();
double spread = (Ask - Bid) / Point;
ObjectCreate("Spread",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
ObjectSetText("Spread", " " + DoubleToStr(NormalizeDouble(spread / divider, 1), x_digits), Spread_Font_Size, Spread_Font_Type, Spread_Color);
ObjectCreate("Spread", OBJ_LABEL, 0,0,0 );
ObjectSet("Spread", OBJPROP_CORNER, Spread_Corner);
ObjectSet("Spread", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, Spread_X_distance);
ObjectSet("Spread", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, Spread_Y_distance);}
// Prcie: Ask
if(Ask_Bid_HIDE == false){
if(Ask_HIDE == false){
string Market_Ask = DoubleToStr(Ask, Digits);
ObjectCreate("Market_Ask_Label", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
ObjectSetText("Market_Ask_Label", Market_Ask, Ask_Bid_Font_Size, Ask_Bid_Font_Type, Ask_Color);
ObjectSet("Market_Ask_Label", OBJPROP_CORNER, Spread_Corner);
ObjectSet("Market_Ask_Label", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, Ask_X_Distance);
ObjectSet("Market_Ask_Label", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, Ask_Y_Distance);}
// Price: Bid
if(Bid_HIDE == false){
string Market_Bid = DoubleToStr(Bid, Digits);
ObjectCreate("Market_Bid_Label", OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
ObjectSetText("Market_Bid_Label", Market_Bid, Ask_Bid_Font_Size, Ask_Bid_Font_Type, Bid_Color);
ObjectSet("Market_Bid_Label", OBJPROP_CORNER, Spread_Corner);
ObjectSet("Market_Bid_Label", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, Bid_X_Distance);
ObjectSet("Market_Bid_Label", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, Bid_Y_Distance);}}
return(0);
}