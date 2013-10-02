MetaTrader 4 iOS Features New Chat - Interact Freely with Traders in Your Mobile Terminal!
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At the start of the year, MetaTrader 4 iOS users received an opportunity to communicate with friends in the internal free chat. In the latest version of the mobile platform, we have thoroughly revised the chat making it even more convenient.
Below are five innovations improving MetaTrader 4 iOS chat:
The innovations have been implemented not only to the chat and platform's social features. MetaTrader 4 iOS now features About section allowing you to manage sound alerts, news and screen auto-lock mode.
Besides, when switching time frames, the chart is shifted to the latest quote.
Do you want to try the new features of mobile MetaTrader 4 on your iPhone or iPad right now? Download our free application from AppStore!