Problem: Multiple Trades at brokerX
I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.
I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.
However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.
I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.
There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.
Do you guys have any idea what to do?
Metaquotes terminal and brokerX terminal are same. Same terminals.
You case may be related to the following:
- bug in your EA
- you created multiply RDCs to same terminals
- you are monitoring your MT4 (MT5) installed/working on VPS using your home PC
- and for some other reason.
Example: if your EA is working on VPS, and you are having same terminal (with same account and with same EA installed/trading) in your home PC so your EA will open 2 trades instead of one trade: one trade will be opened on your VPS, and the other trade will be opened at home while you are monitoring your terminal ... - just my experience.
==============
By the way - any discussion about brokers are prohibited on the forum.
I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.
I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.
However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.
I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.
There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.
Do you guys have any idea what to do?
I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.
I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.
However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.
I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.
There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.
Do you guys have any idea what to do?
Hi,
I have/had the same problem on my live account.
It seems that since 2 days ago, the "A*****" server generates too many ticks (in a second) when the market is busy
because the "volume" change is now also recognized as a new incoming tick.
I think the terminal is updating so fast, it can't check the:
PositionSelect(Symbol())
{
}
function, to see that the position volume has already been changed.
The:
void OnTick()
{
}
function is now also called when the trade volume is updated on het "A*****" server.
The simulation server (Metaquotes) does not track volume, so it generates fewer ticks.
You can check this at the "Details" tab of the "Market Watch" window.
I have solved a part of the problem by reducing the number of calculations. My EA is only updated when the LAST or BID price is changed.
I use the following code at the start of the EA code. When the price is not updated, the EA calculation is aborted.
// De sum van de BID/LAST static double dPriceSum; double dOldPriceSum = dPriceSum; // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes MqlTick Latest_Price; SymbolInfoTick(Symbol() ,Latest_Price); dPriceSum = Latest_Price.bid + Latest_Price.last; // Check if the price is (not)changed. if(dPriceSum == dOldPriceSum) { return; }
I also use the Sleep(350) function after the trade is executed, to give the terminal more time to "process/update" the status of my position.
I hope this can solve your problem.
Do you guys have any idea what to do?
- 2011.07.30
- Gregory Jeffers
- gcjeffers.wordpress.com
The broker implicated is one of the most serious. Anyway broker discussion aren't allowed here, so don't continue the discussion in this way.
Ok, sorry I first saw the name of that broker written and I continued that way. Now I see it is moderated. Anyway, don't mention any broker, but I prefer you moderate my comment if you do not allow me to put in doubt the veracity of some claims, for me it is obvious that both issues are closely related. Denying that fact means claiming stupidity, not to mention another thing.
I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.
I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.
However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.
I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.
There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.
Do you guys have any idea what to do?
You could set a fence of time around the opening of your trades. Like this:
If trade A opens, don't open any other trade before 5 minutes, for example.
Or a fence of Points around the opening price.
It seems too that 0.1 is the volume minimum, perhaps allows your broker only trades with the volume minimum; also if the volume should be
0.2, he divides the trade in 2 trades each with the volume of 0.1 lots. Perhaps.
You could set a fence of time around the opening of your trades. Like this:
If trade A opens, don't open any other trade before 5 minutes, for example.
Or a fence of Points around the opening price.
It seems too that 0.1 is the volume minimum, perhaps allows your broker only trades with the volume minimum; also if the volume should be
0.2, he divides the trade in 2 trades each with the volume of 0.1 lots. Perhaps.
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I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.
I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.
However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.
I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.
There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.
Do you guys have any idea what to do?