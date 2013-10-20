Problem: Multiple Trades at brokerX

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I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.

I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.

However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.

I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.

There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.

Do you guys have any idea what to do?


 
Klammeraffe:

I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.

I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.

However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.

I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.

There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.

Do you guys have any idea what to do?


Are u on a vps?
 

Metaquotes terminal and brokerX terminal are same. Same terminals.

You case may be related to the following:

  • bug in your EA
  • you created multiply RDCs to same terminals
  • you are monitoring your MT4 (MT5) installed/working on VPS using your home PC
  • and for some other reason.


Example: if your EA is working on VPS, and you are having same terminal (with same account and with same EA installed/trading) in your home PC so your EA will open 2 trades instead of one trade: one trade will be opened on your VPS, and the other trade will be opened at home while you are monitoring your terminal ... - just my experience.

==============

By the way - any discussion about brokers are prohibited on the forum.

 
Do you by any chance reattach or compile the ea when its live?
 
Klammeraffe:

I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.

I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.

However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.

I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.

There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.

Do you guys have any idea what to do?

Can you post the code of one EA who shows this problem ?
 
Klammeraffe:

I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.

I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.

However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.

I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.

There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.

Do you guys have any idea what to do?

Hi,

 

I have/had the same problem on my live account.

It seems that since 2 days ago, the "A*****" server generates too many ticks (in a second) when the market is busy

because the "volume" change is now also recognized as a new incoming tick. 

I think the terminal is updating so fast, it can't check the:

   PositionSelect(Symbol())
      { 

      }

function, to see that the position volume has already been changed.   

 

The:

void OnTick()
   {

   }

function is now also called when the trade volume is updated on het "A*****" server.

The simulation server (Metaquotes) does not track volume, so it generates fewer ticks.

You can check this at the "Details" tab of the "Market Watch" window.

 

I have solved a part of the problem by reducing the number of calculations. My EA is only updated when the LAST or BID price is changed.

I use the following code at the start of the EA code. When the price is not updated, the EA calculation is aborted.

// De sum van de BID/LAST 
       static double dPriceSum;   
       double dOldPriceSum = dPriceSum;
   
// To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes
       MqlTick Latest_Price;      
       SymbolInfoTick(Symbol() ,Latest_Price);

       dPriceSum = Latest_Price.bid + Latest_Price.last; 

// Check if the price is (not)changed.
       if(dPriceSum == dOldPriceSum)
            {
            return;
            }

 

I also use the Sleep(350) function after the trade is executed, to give the terminal more time to "process/update" the status of my position.   

 

I hope this can solve your problem. 

[Deleted]  
Klammeraffe:

Do you guys have any idea what to do?


Thanks for sharing this interesting question. 

If I were you, I would try to manually run the strategy formalized by your robot on several accounts. This within a standard test battery, let's say, as a systematic test methodology for identifying bugs, of course. So if everything works as expected some other reasons may be introduced by your broker. I have experienced the same unexplainable problem with brokerX . 

You should be aware that poltergeists are quite normal in the retail investors world, remember that you are accepting these poltergeist, so you will always lose and your robots won't work.  It's fairly complicated that your robot works as expected. It is simple logic. Therefore, given this reality, experts will tell you to invest with a serious broker, but at this point you should keep in mind that this business is hyperreal, by the way, the Hindus call this phenomenon Maya. So, alternatively, you can make a complaint to the appropriate regulatory agency (if we all did this EAs would work better), but don't expect any miracle. 

Market Makers must be playing with a simple matter of statistics: retail investors do not complain. Market Makers and subtitutes are like the Milgram experiment, I mean, a windfall.

Beyond all this I still I have a question, I don't yet know if the financial system is absolutely corrupted or whether there are actually there two forces, let's say, adjusting this system (good and bad). Maybe someone from Harvard or so can help.
Hyper-realism, Semiotics, and Sacramental Theology
Hyper-realism, Semiotics, and Sacramental Theology
  • 2011.07.30
  • Gregory Jeffers
  • gcjeffers.wordpress.com
My blog is not a place where I typically engage academic questions. I do plenty of academic writing for my classes and, currently, my senior capstone, so I do not plan to start now. But, since academic conversations often inform practice, sometimes those conversations need to be addressed. I want to talk about the relationships between...
 
laplacianlab:
Thanks for sharing this interesting question. 

If I were you, I would try to manually run the strategy formalized by your robot on several accounts. This within a standard test battery, let's say, as a systematic test methodology for identifying bugs, of course. So if everything works as expected some other reasons may be introduced by your broker. I have experienced the same unexplainable problem with xxx. 

You should be aware that poltergeists are quite normal in the retail investors world, remember that you are accepting these poltergeist, so you will always lose and your robots won't work.  It's fairly complicated that your robot works as expected. It is simple logic. Therefore, given this reality, experts will tell you to invest with a serious broker, but at this point you should keep in mind that this business is hyperreal, by the way, the Hindus call this phenomenon Maya. So, alternatively, you can make a complaint to the appropriate regulatory agency (if we all did this EAs would work better), but don't expect any miracle. 

Market Makers must be playing with a simple matter of statistics: retail investors do not complain. Market Makers and subtitutes are like the Milgram experiment, I mean, a windfall.

Beyond all this I still I have a question, I don't yet know if the financial system is absolutely corrupted or whether there are actually there two forces, let's say, adjusting this system (good and bad). Maybe someone from Harvard or so can help.
The broker implicated is one of the most serious. Anyway broker discussion aren't allowed here, so don't continue the discussion in this way.
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:
The broker implicated is one of the most serious. Anyway broker discussion aren't allowed here, so don't continue the discussion in this way.

Ok, sorry I first saw the name of that broker written and I continued that way. Now I see it is moderated. Anyway, don't mention any broker, but I prefer you moderate my comment if you do not allow me to put in doubt the veracity of some claims, for me it is obvious that both issues are closely related. Denying that fact means claiming stupidity, not to mention another thing.

 
Klammeraffe:

I have some problems with brokerX Terminal and I hope you guys have encountered that problem.

I'm trading on brokerX and for quit some time, without any problem.

However, when I started using an EA, I wondered that it always opened multiple trades of the same size, instead of the one trade it was supposed to. At first I thought, it was a bug in the bot but it turned out, it's not, as I tried the same settings on MetaQuotes Terminal and it worked just fine.

I also installed multiple brokerX terminals to check if it was just the one. But it happens on every brokerX terminal and with some, but not all EAs.

There also seems to be no pattern at all. Sometimes it's only two trades, sometimes ten. It's really strange behaviour.
Also, this does not happen in Strategy Tester.

Do you guys have any idea what to do?

 You could set a fence of time around the opening of your trades.  Like this:

If trade A opens, don't open any other trade before 5 minutes, for example. 

Or a fence of Points around the opening price.

It seems too that 0.1 is the volume minimum, perhaps allows your broker only  trades with the volume minimum; also if  the volume should be

0.2, he divides the trade in 2 trades each with the volume of 0.1 lots. Perhaps.

 
JMRodMartins:

You could set a fence of time around the opening of your trades.  Like this:

If trade A opens, don't open any other trade before 5 minutes, for example. 

Or a fence of Points around the opening price.

It seems too that 0.1 is the volume minimum, perhaps allows your broker only  trades with the volume minimum; also if  the volume should be

0.2, he divides the trade in 2 trades each with the volume of 0.1 lots. Perhaps. 

Seems you have some difficulties to reply outside the quote ;-) I removed your other posts.
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